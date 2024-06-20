Over 1,200 participate in annual Bike the Creek event

There was a great turnout of cyclists at a recent ride through Peel Region.

On June 8, over 1,200 people came together at the Jim Archdekin Recreation Centre in Brampton for the annual “Bike the Creek” event co-hosted by the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA). This year marks the tenth anniversary of Bike the Creek.

Cyclists were able to choose from different routes and rode through Caledon, Brampton and Mississauga.

“This year’s event offered a variety of inclusive route options to suit families, friends, and cycling enthusiasts of all ages, experience levels, and interests,” said TRCA communications staff in a media release.

A number of dignitaries attended the event to provide remarks, such as Catherine McLean, Caledon’s Commissioner of Community and Human Services, and David Laing, Chair of Bike Brampton.

Kathryn Lockyer, the TRCA’s Director of Legislative and Property Services, spoke on behalf of the TRCA at the event and said it was important to connect people with recreational and active transportation opportunities.

Lockyer said Bike the Creek encourages a healthy lifestyle and a deeper appreciation for green spaces.

The TRCA has a trail strategy for the Greater Toronto Region, in which it envisions a comprehensive regional trail system with green spaces along the Lake Ontario shoreline and throughout the Greenbelt.

“The decade-long journey of Bike the Creek is a community and conservation success story,” reads the release. “The 10th anniversary of Bike the Creek is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the dedication of TRCA staff and partners, including the City of Brampton, the City of Mississauga, the Town of Caledon, and Bike Brampton as well as to the enthusiastic support of the community.”

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen