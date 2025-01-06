Over 1,400 US flights canceled as winter storm bears down on millions

That massive winter storm that dumped feet of snow across the Midwest over the weekend has made its way to the Mid-Atlantic – and it’s not messing around. By Monday, roads turned treacherous, schools were shutting down left and right, and airports were scrambling to keep up with a growing list of cancellations. Even federal offices closed their doors, leaving everyone bracing for a messy few days ahead.

More than 1,400 U.S. flights have been canceled, and more than 870 others have been delayed as of 8 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Southwest and American Airlines have been hit the hardest, with 9% and 5% of their scheduled flights canceled, respectively.

Airlines urge travelers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport, and some have issued waivers for changes or cancellations due to weather concerns.

Which airlines are offering waivers?

Weather waivers vary by airline, so be sure to check the details for yours below. Note that most waivers only apply to select airports and the rescheduled travel date is usually required to be near the original.

What is the DOT Dashboard?

The Department of Transportation created a dashboard for travelers to have easy access to information about services that U.S. airlines provide in the case of cancellations or delays.

Click here to access the DOT Cancellation and Delay Dashboard.

A new rule from the DOT that went into effect at the end of October requires airlines to refund passengers if their flight is significantly delayed for reasons within the carrier's control and also makes airlines more responsible for following their own customer commitments in those cases.

What is a significant delay?

The DOT defines a significant delay as a departure or arrival that is three hours late or more for a domestic flight, or six hours late or more for an international flight.

Worker spray deicing fluid on an airplane at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, during a snowstorm.

What is a controllable delay?

According to the DOT, a controllable delay is one caused by the airline itself. Controllable reasons include maintenance or crew problems, cabin cleaning, baggage loading and fueling. Things like weather or air traffic control flow programs do not count against the airline.

What am I entitled to if my flight is delayed?

If your flight is delayed significantly for a reason in the airline's control, you are entitled to a refund if you choose not to travel. If you decide to stick it out, you may still be entitled to some compensation or accommodation, including rebooking on another flight or airline at no cost, meal and lodging vouchers for qualifying delays, and other benefits.

No U.S. airlines currently offer cash compensation for delays, but the big four (American, Delta, Southwest and United) all offer hotel and ground transportation vouchers for overnight delays.

The DOT has a dashboard that outlines all major U.S. airlines' policies.

What to do if your flight is delayed

Your best bet is to know your airline's policies before your trip and be your own advocate. Get in touch with the airline however you can, whether it's through the app, through social media, by phone or at the airport help desk if you're already on your way. It's usually a good idea to have some alternative flights in mind when you speak to an agent, and be sure to ask for any accommodation or refunds you may be entitled to if you plan to take advantage of those policies.

What is a controllable cancellation?

According to the DOT, a controllable cancellation is one caused by the airline itself. Controllable reasons include maintenance or crew problems, cabin cleaning, baggage loading and fueling. Things like weather or air traffic control flow programs do not count against the airline.

What am I entitled to if my flight is canceled?

If your flight is canceled for any reason, whether it's controllable by the airline or not, you are entitled to a refund if you choose not to travel. If you decide to stick it out, you may still be entitled to some compensation or accommodation, including rebooking on another flight or airline at no cost, meal and lodging vouchers for qualifying delays, and other benefits.

What to do if your flight is canceled

Look up your airline's policies and be your own advocate. Get in touch with the airline however you can, whether it's through the app, through social media, by phone or at the airport help desk if you're already on your way. It's good to have some alternative flights in mind when you speak to an agent, and be sure to ask for any accommodation or refunds you may be entitled to if you plan to take advantage of those policies.

Contributing: Christopher Cann, Zach Wichter, Kathleen Wong; USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flight cancellations, delays climb Monday: Here's what you're owed