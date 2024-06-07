Over 100 arrests made in Broward deputies’ operation to combat surge in gun violence

Broward deputies spearheaded a coordinated attack against a reported surge in gun violence in Pompano Beach — leading to a sweeping operation culminating in over 100 arrests, according to officials.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Operation Trigger Lock, a six-week law enforcement mission, spawned from concerned residents filing complaints of increased violence.

“The Broward Sheriff’s Office has been engaged with the residents of Pompano Beach and elected officials working together to drive out the senseless violence,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “We’ve marched, prayed together and had heartfelt conversations.”

Teaming up with the Broward State Attorney’s Office and multiple local and federal agencies, the sheriff’s office made it their mission to combat shootings, drug dealings and homicides through Operation Trigger Lock. Some of the agencies involved: the FBI, ATF, DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, Fort Lauderdale Police and Hollywood Police.

“...For the past several weeks, we worked with local and federal partners serving search and arrest warrants, taking guns off the streets, and making felony arrests,” Tony said.

From April 16 to May 31, investigators conducted 14 residential search warrants and made 132 arrests. Authorities also retrieved 38 firearms and drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, alpha PVP, oxycodone and heroin.

In a Wednesday press conference, Tony said work still needs to be done to improve the quality of life for residents of Pompano Beach. He emphasized it cannot just be a law enforcement response to a rise in crime; the community must also step forward.

“The message I want to send out is that we are not done,” Tony asserted. “Although this operation has been completed we will continue to have a high tempo in the northwest part of [Pompano Beach] and...continue to move forward with taking the worst of the worst off the streets.”