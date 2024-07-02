Over 100 people die in India stampede - officials

STORY: :: Dozens of people are feared dead after a stampede at an Indian religious event, says broadcaster NDTV

:: July 2, 2024

:: Etah, India

:: Hathras, India

:: Ashish Kumar, Hathras district administrator

:: "A religious event was organized for the Hindu God Shiva in the village. Just when the event was about to culminate, there was a sudden commotion due to overcrowding and excessive humidity which caused the stampede."

The stampede happened in a village in Hathras district, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of the national capital New Delhi, where authorities said a large crowd had gathered on an area of open ground in response to a call from a local religious leader.

An unidentified witness told broadcaster India Today that there was a narrow exit at the venue: "As we tried to exit towards a field, suddenly a commotion started, and we didn't know what to do."

Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state with more than 200 million people. Its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an investigation.