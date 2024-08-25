Over 100 Rabbits Rescued from Tennessee Residence After ‘Overwhelmed’ Owner Asks for Help Rehoming Them

"It’s the best for everybody," the owner said of rehoming the animals, many of whom are receiving aid for various ailments

Meredith Lee/The HSUS Rescued rabbit

More than 100 rabbits have been rescued from a home in Tennessee after an "overwhelmed" owner asked for help rehoming them.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Humane Society of the United States and the McKamey Animal Center arrived at the residence in Chattanooga, where they found the homeowner and the large number of animals "living in extremely unsanitary conditions," per a press release.

"The rabbits appeared to suffer from a variety of ailments including flea infestations, hair loss and injuries typical of overcrowding," the press release stated, adding that "multiple nursing litters and rabbits of various ages were found burrowing in furniture throughout the residence."

Veterinarians, according to the press release, indicated that several rabbits could also be pregnant.

Meredith Lee/The HSUS A rabbit being rescued

According to the press release, the owner of the home took care of pet rabbits for more than 30 years, but his ability to properly supervise them declined after he suffered "a health crisis."

After the number of the animals grew in size, the owner reached out to the McKamey Animal Center, which requested the assistance of the Humane Society of the United States, for help.

Meredith Lee/The HSUS A rabbit

Veterinarians are currently conducting "in-depth exams" of the rabbits, who will "receive flea treatment, topical eye medication to treat infections and any treatment for any other medical issues identified," the Humane Society of the United States said.

“After a flurry of activity during the rescue operation, we enjoyed starting our day watching the bunnies nibble on their hay, burrow in their bedding, snuggle with their littermates and explore their environment,” said Audra Houghton, director of operations for the Humane Society of the United States’ animal rescue team. “We are looking forward to getting a more clear picture of their health status as we conduct in-depth veterinary exams."

Meredith Lee/The HSUS A rabbit being rescued

In an interview with the Humane Society of the United States that was seen by PEOPLE, the homeowner explained that his first rabbit saved his life and helped his sobriety.

He also said that a conversation with a friend led him to eventually ask for help in rehoming the animals in his residence.

“The key thing for me, though, with all these guys is to know they’re finding good safe homes. That’s all I’ve ever wanted,” said the caregiver.

“That’s what I try to picture with these guys leaving — it’s the best for everybody," he added of the rabbits being rehomed after getting medical treatment.



Read the original article on People.