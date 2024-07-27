Over 180,000 Gazans displaced by intense fighting in Khan Yunis, UN says

Over 180,000 Palestinians have left the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis due to intense warfare in just four days, the United Nations reported on Friday, following an Israeli operation to recover hostages' bodies from the area. The UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, stated that the recent escalation in hostilities triggered new waves of internal displacement across Gaza, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

More than 180,000 Palestinians have fled fierce fighting around the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis in four days, the United Nations said Friday, after an Israeli operation to extract captives' bodies from the area.

Recent "intensified hostilities" in the Khan Yunis area, more than nine months into the Israel-Hamas war, have fuelled "new waves of internal displacement across Gaza", said the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA.

It said "about 182,000 people" have been displaced from central and eastern Khan Yunis between Monday and Thursday, and hundreds are "stranded in eastern Khan Yunis".

The Israeli military on Monday ordered the evacuation of parts of the southern city, announcing its forces would "forcefully operate" there, including in an area previously declared a safe humanitarian zone.

(AFP)



