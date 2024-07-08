Over 2,000 pounds of Al-Safa frozen chicken products recalled for listeria risk

More than 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken meals are being recalled nationwide for risk of listeria poisoning.

Al-Safa US has recalled 2,010 pounds of imported frozen ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a notice shared Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Ingestion of Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis or listeria poisoning, a serious infection that can be deadly, especially to immunocompromised people.

The possible contamination was discovered during routine product testing. FSIS has warned that the meals could still be in consumers' freezers and has encouraged people to throw away or return any recalled products discovered in their homes.

Here is what to know about the recall.

What Al-Safa products are recalled?

The recalled Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Keba.

The recalled frozen products were produced on June 5, 2024, in Canada and imported to the U.S. on June 13, 2024, and June 21, 2024. The recalled products have establishment number “866” inside the Canadian mark of inspection and were shipped to retailers nationwide.

Recalled products include:

“Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab” in a 12.1-oz. cardboard box package with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.

"Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty” in 14.11-oz. cardboard box package with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.

The recalled Chicken Chapli Kebab.

Listeriosis or listeria poisoning symptoms

Listeriosis, or listeria poisoning, is a foodborne bacterial infection most commonly caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. It is considered a serious condition and can be dangerous or life-threatening, especially to older adults, people with weak immune systems and pregnant women.

According to the USDA, symptoms include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Diarrhea

Other gastrointestinal symptoms

Miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery and/or life-threatening infection of newborn infants

Death

People in higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food, said the USDA.

No illnesses linked to this recall have been reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicken recall: Frozen Al-Safa products recalled for listeria risk