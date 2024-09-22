Over 2,100 people without power in Murrells Inlet, SC area. When will it be back on?

Over 2,100 people in the Murrells Inlet area lost power on a muggy Sunday afternoon.

Horry Electric Cooperative lost power around 4:30 p.m., according to its website. As of 5 p.m., Jennifer Cummings, an Horry Electric spokesperson, said crews were en route to the site and did not yet know why the power went out. She said she does not know when power will return.

Once crews arrive on scene and assess the issue, more information will be known. Check for updates on the outage map website.

Temperatures are in the 80s with humidity hovering around 73%, according to the National Weather Service.