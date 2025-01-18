Over 300,000 mini smoke alarms sold by the Home Shopping Network recalled over failures

Over 300,000 smoke alarms sold nationwide by the Home Shopping Network have been recalled because they may malfunction and fail to alert consumers of a fire, posing a risk of smoke inhalation or death, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product & Safety Commission.

Three61, the Florida-based company that imported the smoke detectors, received eight reports of the alarms failing to activate in the presence of smoke, according to the notice. No other injuries were reported.

Smoke sensitivity tests performed by the federal regulatory agency found that at least one of the detectors tested failed to alert "when exposed to pre-determined concentrations of smoke."

Here's what you need to know.

Recalled smoke alarms are Samurai brand

The recall involves about 328,000 white and silver plastic Samurai brand mini smoke alarms sold between July 2020 through November 2024.

The commission has urged consumers with affected models to contact Three61 for a free replacement alarm.

"Your safety and that of your family is our priority," Samurai said in a statement. "We strongly urge you to register below and participate in this recall."

Recalled units: Model number, product description

About 328,000 Samurai mini smoke alarms were recalled Thursday for posing a risk of smoke inhalation or death.

The recalled units were sold by the Home Shopping Network from July 2020 through November 2024, retailing between $40 and $50 depending on whether the product was sold in packages of one, two or three. The smoke alarm packs came with lithium-ion batteries, adhesive stickers, screws, mounting plates and an instruction manual.

The model number for the recalled unites is SM1, which can be found on the packaging, said the notice. The word "smoke" appears on the front of the alarm below a button and the phrase "installed on" appears on the back.

How to get a free replacement

In order to get a free replacement from Three61, consumers must write "recalled" with a permanent marker on the smoke alarm and submit a photo of the marked product along with contact information to the recall website. The company is expected to immediately ship a replacement alarm, with a shipping fee, once the photo is submitted.

Three61 is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

Additional details about the recall can be found on the recall website.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Recall: 328,000 mini smoke alarms sold by Home Shopping Network