Over $5 million needed for new Hudson’s Hope water treatment plant

The District of Hudson’s Hope has provided an update on their temporary water treatment plant ahead of 2024 budget discussions, with the intention of moving towards a permanent system. However, the financial burden is heavy, with a new plant estimated to cost roughly $5.3 million.

Issues with the community's water treatment arose after the district commissioned a new plant in 2021, using two water wells and a reverse osmosis system to treat groundwater.

A new plant was made necessary due to the installation of Site C, which was expected to cause turbulence to the previous water supply sourced from the Peace River.

“Shortly after the new water treatment plant was implemented, the well water quality unexpectedly started deteriorating, causing several system failures, significant maintenance requirements, and production issues, resulting in substantial damage to the reverse osmosis membranes and equipment,” explained the district in a Feb. 9 press release.

The resulting damage and system failures led to the district issuing a series of Boil Water Notices and a Do Not Consumer Order for a period of 12 months. Residents also came forward with numerous complaints about the taste and odours of the water, noted the release.

A temporary plant was constructed and the district returned to the Peace River as a water source, without the need for a reverse osmosis system. The district has been able to remain off a boil water notice since mid-July 2023.

“While the conversion of the water treatment plant can produce potable water, the current equipment was installed in an emergent and temporary fashion. The system is fragile, labour intensive, and costly to operate and maintain,” explains the district.

Two temporary water intake pumps lie horizontally within casings at the river's edge, and have experienced clogging issues during the summer months due to algae growth.

Temporary water lines that transport the raw water from the river to an on-site trailer equipped with a rented clarifier unit cost between $27,000 to $75,000 per month.

Plans for a permanent water treatment plant are being worked on, says the district, and an implementation strategy has been prepared, outlining viable options.

"As the District utilizes the temporary water treatment plant, the District will continue to experience ongoing maintenance expenses and emergency repairs, leaving the District vulnerable to future interruptions in service,” they added, making a new plant a much-needed infrastructure investment.

No funding has been secured yet for the new permanent water system, and public funds are being used to maintain the temporary solution, with the district planning to look into ways to recover costs spent in 2023.

Borrowing through referendum may be be needed, the release notes, as part of options to fund the new plant by 2025.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News