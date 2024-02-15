Over 50 Couples Say 'I Do' in Texas Valentine's Day Tradition

Love filled the air in Edinburg, Texas, this Valentine’s Day, as 56 couples exchange vows to continue a tradition stretching back three decades.

Footage of the event was shared by the City of Edinburg and shows the lovebirds gathering at a local amphitheater, where Judge Charlie Espinoza officiated the weddings for no charge.

Espinoza said that the tradition started 29 years ago when a couple wishing to get married visited his office, before telling him that they couldn’t afford the cost. He said he decided there and then to “do it for the right reason”.

“The next thing I know is that I started telling everybody the same thing, because I know this is a very special day for the couples,” he said.

Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr said that the event was also a “great opportunity” for couples to get a hassle-free wedding day, and a way for the city to show “love for the community”. Credit: City of Edinburg via Storyful