Over 60 Barnsdall animals rescued by one-woman Pawhuska shelter operation

CBC

Police in Belleville, Ont., say they've arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with murder after responding to a call at a home early Tuesday morning.Police say they were called just before 1:30 a.m. to a home on Hastings Park Drive in the west end of the city.When officers arrived, police say they found a 26-year-old woman dead inside the home. The 30-year-old man was also inside the home and was injured, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.That man was arrested and charged with fir