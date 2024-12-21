Over 80 people sick with norovirus after eating oysters at Los Angeles Times food event

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a norovirus outbreak after oysters served at a Los Angeles County event this month made over 80 people sick.

The event was on Dec. 3, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed to USA TODAY on Friday.

The event was a Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants event, according to Santa Monica Seafood, a company involved in the situation.

According to the health department, over 80 attendees who ate the oysters at the event reported illnesses and gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

The contaminated foods include Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay and Royal Miyagi oysters that were shipped by British Columbia-based company Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood.

A recall was recently issued for the oysters.

They were harvested between Dec. 1 and Dec. 9 from British Columbia, Canada, and sold to restaurants and food retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also issued a statement on Wednesday to let restaurants, retailers and consumers know to avoid the contaminated oysters.

The Los Angeles Times did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

Where did the oysters come from?

According to Santa Monica Seafood, the investigation is ongoing, but the norovirus likely originated in British Columbia.

“There is no evidence to suggest mishandling at any point in the supply chain, including by Santa Monica Seafood or any of the restaurants participating in the LA Times event,” the company said.

Santa Monica Seafood said in its own statement that retailers who have the oysters should stop distributing them and destroy them. The oysters need to be returned to the company or labeled “Not safe, do not touch,” the company said.

Santa Monica Seafood said the company has been working with “both the California Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, who have expressed their satisfaction with our swift and transparent response.”

How to know what oysters are part of the recall

The pack dates on the oysters are Nov. 25 or later, and the oysters are labeled with the cert. numbers: BC 740 SP and BC 6001 SP.

They were harvested in the following areas in British Columbia:

14-8, Landfile 1413888

14-8, Landfile 1402293

14-8, Landfile 1402060

14-8, Landfile 1402294

14-8, Landfile 1409454

14-8, Landfile 1409240

14-8, Landfile 1402193

14-15, Landfile 249854

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea and foodborne illness in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control of Prevention (CDC).

Norovirus causes gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines and patients normally develop symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to the virus.

Most people with norovirus get better within one to three days, the CDC said.

According to the CDC, individuals can become sick with norovirus by having direct contact with people who already have it. This can happen while caring for them, sharing food or eating utensils with them, or eating food handled by them.

People also contract norovirus by eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with it or touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then putting their unwashed fingers in their mouths.

According to the CDC, people can spread norovirus for 2 weeks or more after they feel better.

How to prevent the spread of norovirus

To prevent the spread of norovirus, the CDC said it's best to:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the toilet or changing diapers, before eating, preparing or handling food or giving yourself or someone else medicine.

Use hand sanitizers IN ADDITION TO hand washing because hand sanitizer is not a substitute for handwashing.

Carefully wash fruits and vegetables well.

Cook oysters and other shellfish to an internal temperature of at least 145°F.

Routinely clean kitchen utensils, cutting boards, counters, and surfaces, especially after working with shellfish.

Keep raw oysters away from ready-to-eat food in the grocery cart, refrigerator, and on cutting boards.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

