Over 970 Native American children died at federal boarding schools

Andrew Hay
·2 min read

By Andrew Hay

(Reuters) - At least 973 Native American children died at Indian Boarding Schools from 1819 to 1969, according to a federal report that calls on the U.S. government to apologize for the 150-year-long forced assimilation policy used to separate children from families and destroy tribal identity.

Many of the children who died were buried at 65 former schools across the country in at least 74 marked and unmarked burial sites, according to a U.S. Department of the Interior study released on Tuesday.

It was the second and final report on the schools commissioned by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the United States' first Native American cabinet secretary.

Haaland, a member of New Mexico's Pueblo of Laguna tribe, talks of the horrors her grandmother and other relatives suffered as they were forced onto trains to attend the schools. The report recommends ways the United States can amend for the alleged physical and sexual abuse generations of children suffered as they were stripped of their names and prohibited from speaking their languages.

"Federal policies were set out to break us, obtain our territories, and destroy our cultures and our lifeways," Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, of the Bay Mills Indian Community (Ojibwe), wrote in a preface to the study.

The department was able to identify 18,624 Indian children who entered the Federal Indian Boarding School system between 1819 and 1969, though it acknowledged many more attended.

At least 59 religious groups received U.S. government funding to run the boarding schools, with 210 of the 417 schools operated by religious institutions, the study found.

The United States spent more than $23.3 billion, in 2023 inflation-adjusted terms, between 1871 and 1969 to run the schools and associated assimilation policies, the report said.

It recommended a similar amount be invested in remedies for intergenerational trauma caused by the schools, which ranges from substance abuse to the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and relatives.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • More than 900 indigenous children died in federal boarding schools: Interior Department

    More than 900 Native American children died in federally-operated boarding schools over a period of nearly a century, the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs said in a report issued Tuesday. The report is the culmination of an investigation ordered in 2021 by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold that role in…

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • Gov. Tim Walz Names The ‘Normal Thing’ That ‘You Never See’ Trump Doing

    The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.

  • No, this clip doesn't show bullet hitting Trump's ear | Fact check

    The flipped footage in the post shows Trump's left ear, which didn't appear injured in the attempt on his life. It was his right ear that was hurt.

  • Fred Trump III in New Interview: ‘My Uncle Donald Is Atomic Crazy’

    Donald Trump’s nephew said in a new interview that he heard his uncle use the n-word, but says he does not consider him racist—he just “uses people.”Appearing Tuesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, Fred Trump III also confirmed that he plans to vote for Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election and doesn’t expect any more invitations to Trump golf courses. Fred Trump III is the son of the former president’s late older brother, Fred Trump II, who died in 1981 at 42. He was appeari

  • Vladimir Putin Goes Nuclear In Another Cold War-Style Warning To US

    He claimed it would take just 10 minutes for the missiles to hit their intended target.

  • Black Journalists’ Association Says Yes to Trump, No to Kamala Harris

    The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • Trump Makes A Fuss About Fox News Reporting On Kamala Harris' Rallies

    The twice-impeached former president has been bashing his Democratic rival for the White House with a rampage on his Truth Social platform.

  • Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them

    Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou

  • Biden’s former communications director: Trump wasn’t saying ‘there will be no more elections’

    President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…

  • Lara Trump Likens Kamala Harris to a Designer ‘Trash Bag’

    It seems like Donald Trump’s love of trash talking his opponents has spread to other members of his family.Last week, Trump described Kamala Harris as “real garbage.”Now the GOP presidential candidate’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has compared the Democratic White House hopeful to a designer “trash bag.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched rep

  • Trump Forces Out Project 2025 Mastermind

    The Trump campaign forced the architect of the ultraconservative Project 2025 manifesto out of his job on Tuesday as it sought political cover from a controversy dogging Republicans, the Daily Beast can report exclusively.Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita “put the screws” to mastermind Paul Dans in an effort to force him out and shut down the right-wing shop behind Proejct 2025, a sprawling blueprint that sought to overhaul the federal government and implement an array of far-right policies

  • Trump Under Fire For Agreeing As Host Says Doug Emhoff Is A ‘Crappy Jew’

    In a radio interview, the former president also claimed that political rival Kamala Harris, Emhoff's wife, "dislikes Jewish people even more than [Biden] did."

  • Elon Musk Drew Winces From Billionaires’ Gathering With Trump Pitch

    Elon Musk reportedly urged a group of fellow billionaires and top political strategists in February to tell their friends to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election because he believes the GOP candidate will stop illegal immigration.Some in the crowd at an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach owned by activist investor Nelson Peltz shook their heads and winced after Musk’s backing of Trump, according to The Washington Post.The X owner, who went public with his Trump endorsement after his assassin

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…

  • Meghan McCain Bashes JD Vance's 'Vengeful' Trump Claim With Frank Family Take

    Vance acknowledged his past criticism of Trump before cooking up the description of the former president.

  • Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa

    The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.

  • Whoopi Goldberg Tells ‘The View’ Why She ‘Pities’ J.D. Vance

    The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg is genuinely worried about J.D. Vance. “This poor guy,” she said on Tuesday. “I feel so bad for him.”Goldberg was responding to the recent unearthed footage of J.D. Vance admitting privately that Kamala Harris’ entry into the 2024 election was a “political sucker punch” for the Trump campaign.“Remember how Mr. T used to pity the fool? Well, I pity this man,” Goldberg added. “I pity him, because he’s had a very bumpy roll-out so far, and here he is, once again s

  • Maggie Haberman Spots Sign That Trump ‘Isn’t Quite Sure How To Attack’ Kamala Harris

    The New York Times reporter highlighted the former president's unease with his likely 2024 rival.