Over a hundred people gather to golf in the snow at an annual charity scramble

Associated Press

Jordan Spieth signed for the wrong score on Friday at the Genesis Invitational and was disqualified for the first time in the 263 tournaments he has played on the PGA Tour. Spieth, who won an NCAA title with Texas at Riviera, said he loves the course as much as any on the PGA Tour and “it hurts to not have a run at the weekend.” Spieth was within three shots of the lead at the turn in the second round at Riviera until he dropped three shots as Patrick Cantlay, playing in his group, began to pull away.