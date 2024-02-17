Over a hundred people gather to golf in the snow at an annual charity scramble
Over a hundred people gather to golf in the snow at an annual charity scramble
Over a hundred people gather to golf in the snow at an annual charity scramble
Spieth was tied for 20th, 10 back of leader Patrick Cantlay.
Will Zalatoris won the cars on the 184-yard par-3 14th hole at Riviera Country Club.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of fans watching Tiger Woods in his 2024 debut missed out on the best golf Thursday at the Genesis Invitational. In the group ahead of Woods was Patrick Cantlay, looking as though he wants to be the next Southern California native to win at Riviera. Cantlay opened with three birdies in four holes and never really slowed until a sycamore tree halted his great run. He still managed a 7-under 64, giving him a one-shot lead. Jason Day and Luke List played bogey-free for
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes, withdrawing Friday from the Genesis Invitational with flu-like symptoms and dehydration after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole at Riviera. Rob McNamara, his longtime associate and vice president of TGR Ventures, said Woods felt flu symptoms Thursday night and they were worse when he woke up. “He had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and
Last year, 56-year-old Steve Stricker turned in a season for the ages.
The 'lucky' golfer spent Wednesday with Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Invitational tournament.
If Tavatanakit holds on to win, it would be her first title in more than three years.
Jordan Spieth signed for the wrong score on Friday at the Genesis Invitational and was disqualified for the first time in the 263 tournaments he has played on the PGA Tour. Spieth, who won an NCAA title with Texas at Riviera, said he loves the course as much as any on the PGA Tour and “it hurts to not have a run at the weekend.” Spieth was within three shots of the lead at the turn in the second round at Riviera until he dropped three shots as Patrick Cantlay, playing in his group, began to pull away.
Tiger Woods shot a one-over-par 72 on his return to competitive PGA Tour action on Thursday at the Genesis Invitational, but finished his round with a huge shank to blot his outing.
The Thunderbirds, who operate the Phoenix Open, plan to spend the next 11 months looking for ways to implement changes after the tournament nearly veered out of control last week. “We are aware that changes need to be made and we will spend the upcoming months identifying those areas where change is necessary," the Thunderbirds said in a statement Thursday night. The Phoenix Open has been the wildest stop on the PGA Tour for years.
Who's going to come out on top?
Let's go, Cat.
Costco's current CFO, Richard Galanti, has been at the company for nearly 40 years and will be replaced on March 15. Customers are seriously sounding off about Galanti's replacement and how it could be bad news.
A Canadian father is shell shocked after learning his 24-year-old daughter was killed in Scotland and her boyfriend has been charged with murder.According to Scottish police, Claire Leveque was killed in the Sandness area of the Shetland Islands, a remote archipelago in the northern United Kingdom. It has a population of roughly 23,000."This is the sickest thing you could possibly imagine," said father Clint Leveque.Claire is originally from Westlock, Alta., a small community approximately 90 ki
"A crooked New York state judge... has just fined me $355 Million based on nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesAfter the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one voice in the Republican wilderness is demonstrating moral clarity; she is condemning both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (for coddling said strongman). And her name is Nikki Haley.Responding to Navalny’s death, Haley tweeted: “Putin did this. The same Putin who Donald Trump praises and defends. The same Trump who said: ‘In all fairness to Putin, you’re sayin
Do you even know who you’re sleeping next to?
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAlexei Navalny, the most formidable critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his corrupt circles, who survived a poisoning and endured brutal persecution for years, died in the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony. The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District claimed that Navalny “felt unwell” after he went on a walk and “almost immediately lost consciousness.” Prison officials said that a resuscitation
The actor told Rolling Stone that Trump is "such a little baby" for his social media posts about her and her "Twilight" costar's relationship.
The pop star departed from a Tokyo performance and touched down in Las Vegas just in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl.