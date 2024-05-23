Over-the-Rhine call center closing, 252 jobs to be cut
"I wouldn’t have wanted to be away from home five days a week. That wouldn’t have been good for the family or for me.”
London Drugs says it is "unwilling and unable" to pay the $25 million ransom demanded by cybercriminals who breached the Western Canadian pharmacy and retailer's computer systems in April, which prompted the company to close all of its 79 stores for several days. Heather Yourex-West explains what this could mean for London Drugs' staff and customers.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nvidia on Wednesday overshot Wall Street estimates as its profit skyrocketed, bolstered by the chipmaking dominance that has made the company an icon of the artificial intelligence boom.
A sharp decline in Taiwan's ties with mainland China could extend to the very devices being used to transmit and read this story. The far-reaching implications from what has been a geopolitical tug of war are ultimately likely to bolster mainland China's standing as a dominant supplier of older-model semiconductors while ramping up the need for Western allies to rely more on themselves for cutting-edge chips - a scenario that industry insiders say threatens to erode Taiwan's formidable "silicon
(Bloomberg) -- Cheap electric vehicles from China are already pushing into Europe, undercutting one of the region’s biggest industries. BYD Co., which overtook Tesla Inc. late last year as the biggest global EV maker, is about to raise the stakes.Most Read from BloombergThese Flight Routes Suffer the World’s Worst TurbulenceNvidia Delivers on AI Hopes, Igniting $140 Billion Stock RallyCiti Trader Got 711 Warning Messages Before Sparking Flash CrashTech Up in Late Hours as Nvidia Emboldens AI Bul
TORONTO — The rise of remote work has led to a loss of workplace social connections that is negatively affecting employees, a new report suggests.
PDD Holdings, the owner of Temu and Pinduoduo, is blowing past market expectations with a massive surge in profit and revenue as American and Chinese consumers swarm its bargain shopping apps for low-cost products.
(Bloomberg) -- China signaled it’s ready to unleash tariffs as high as 25% on imported cars with large engines, as trade tensions escalate with the US and European Union.Most Read from BloombergThese Flight Routes Suffer the World’s Worst TurbulenceNvidia Rallies Anew After Rosy Forecast Shows AI Boom Is StrongCiti Trader Got 711 Warning Messages Before Sparking Flash CrashOne Dead After Singapore Air Flight Hit By Severe TurbulenceThe China Chamber of Commerce to the EU said it was informed abo
The voting software company filed a defamation lawsuit against the right-wing network in 2021.
Chevrolet is flooding the EV market with new models even as industry-wide sales hit a plateau.
Google parent Alphabet's potential acquisition of HubSpot, a U.S. marketing software maker with a market value of $31 billion, would boost its ability to compete against Microsoft in offering cloud-based applications to companies. Reuters reported last month that Google was exploring an offer for HubSpot. Such a deal would be Google's biggest, expanding its products and applications that serve businesses, analysts and investment bankers said in interviews.
If $1 million will afford you a comfortable retirement, how far would a quarter of that amount go? It might surprise you to know you can make $250,000 last for decades in retirement. While you'll need a detailed plan and … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $250,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Nobody wants to find themselves broke in retirement, when you are at your most vulnerable and have less energy and possibly less health to focus on earning income. Yet it does happen that you discover...
MUNICH (Reuters) -Europe's car giants won't have much time to restructure their operations and product lines to compete with ascendant Chinese automakers, and stiffer tariffs will do little to protect the status quo, industry executives said during a Reuters event. European trade regulators in Brussels have said they could levy new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles based on the results of an investigation into Chinese government subsidies. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said that Europe would take a "tailored approach" to its investigation and any potential duties imposed will be "correspondent to the level of damage".
OTTAWA — An Indigenous employee with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. is taking up the fight against what he describes as systemic racism by his employer. Richard Agecoutay, 61, has been granted a human-rights hearing over claims of discrimination at the public broadcaster, where he's worked since 2001. It's an effort to knock down barriers for others, he said in an interview. "You don't have to suffer systemic racism or racism in the workplace. You have avenues to pursue it." Agecoutay, a videog
The chief executive of Quebecor Inc. is urging Ottawa to intervene in what he calls an "anticompetitive" deal between Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and telecommunications services retailer Glentel that would end Freedom Mobile's presence at its supermarket kiosks.
The famous seafood chain lost $11m on a disastrous ‘endless shrimp’ deal. But bankruptcy documents and former employees suggest that was only a symptom of deeper problems
CALGARY — WestJet Airlines plans to launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag.
Jim Cramer recommends delaying your retirement. In an interview with CNBC Make It, the host of CNBC's "Mad Money," and one of GOBankingRates' Top 100 money experts, said people who retire too early...
Living overseas is an enriching experience that you can't put a price tag on, though you'd still be wise to pay close attention to the financial implications. One thing you'll quickly learn is that...