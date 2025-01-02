Overcrowding in French prisons puts justice system under scrutiny

Justice Ministry data for December 2024 puts the overall prison occupancy rate at 129.5 percent.

Overcrowding in French prisons is wosening each month, with new government figures revealing that facilities are housing nearly 81,000 inmates in spaces designed for about 62,000 people – forcing thousands to sleep on floor mattresses.

Justice Ministry data for December 2024 puts the overall prison occupancy rate at 129.5 percent.

Conditions are particularly severe in about 15 prisons or prison units, where occupancy exceeds or equals 200 percent.

More than 4,000 inmates are forced to sleep on mattresses placed directly on the floor.

“This means that three to four people can be crammed into 9m² cells designed for one person,” Jean-Claude Mas, president of the International Prison Observatory, told RFI.

“This overcrowding accentuates the dilapidation and filth associated with prisons.”

State failures

France has introduced measures to reduce overcrowding, including banning prison sentences of less than one month, adjusting sentences and expanding community service.

Despite these efforts, France ranks third in Europe for prison overcrowding, behind Cyprus and Romania, according to a June report by the Council of Europe.

A Justice Ministry source described the situation as "an all-time record" and called it “regrettable”.



