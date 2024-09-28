Overflowing, Raging River Washes Away Home

Raging river water washed away a home in Erwin, Tennessee, as major flooding brought by Tropical Depression Helene caused unusually high and rising water levels in the region on Friday, September 27.

Footage filmed by Trey Moore shows the the Nolichucky River washing away a home as people helplessly watched on.

“No one has ever seen the river this high,” Moore told Storyful. “The devastation is widespread and far reaching upstream and downstream. Many families and businesses will have a difficult time recovering from this.”

Dozens of hospital staff and patients were rescued from Ballad Health hospital in Erwin on Friday, which will remain closed until further notice. Credit: Trey Moore via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh, shit.

The hospital.