This new overhead bin design could end hand luggage storing woes for good

New overhead bins that will be introduced to some Airbus planes next year could completely change the game for those who travel with cabin bags – potentially ending panicked stowing as passengers rush to get the storage space above their seats.

In 2023, Airbus announced that it would retrofit some of its aircraft to include newly-designed “Airspace L Bins”.

Now, the arrival of the newly-shaped bins is only a few months away, with 38 of Lufthansa’s A320s being the first to receive the new storage spaces in January 2025.

Airbus says the new bins will provide 60 per cent more bag capacity than the previous generation of A320 bins, allowing space for three extra bags per bin.

Currently, fitting carry-on bags into overhead bins can prove tricky, especially when passengers want to find a space above their seat. Overhead bins have in the past resulted in disagreements on flights, especially when one passenger takes up a lot of room with with their hand luggage.

Other problems arise when passengers try to shove bulky luggage into the compartments as quickly as possible while others are filing onto the plane, which can slow down boarding.

The larger bins and extra space should give customers a better experience boarding and deplaning.

The new L bins will be able to fit bags that are 61cm (height) x 38cm (width) x 25cm (depth), allowing for cabin bags to be stored on their sides in a line, with the handle accessible to reach the bags from the compartment, rather than laying them down flat.

The bins are made of ultra-lightweight and highly stable compost products and will also re-use many parts of the original bin, such as the sidewall, ceiling and lighting, to minimise waste whilst refitting.

The company said the bins will only take three to five days to be retrofitted in the aircraft, making it Airbus’ fastest and most cost-effective upgrade of their cabins.

When the bins were announced in 2023, Airbus head of commercial services Europe Charbel Youzkatli, said: “We know from talking with airline customers that bigger bins are a clear need to enhance the passenger experience.

“As with the XL Bins, the L Bins provide more space with the added advantage of a plug-and-play retrofit.

“We are thrilled to see Lufthansa as the first to offer the L Bins to its passengers and to reap the efficiency benefits it brings to aircraft turnarounds.”

Other airlines, such as Iberia and Swiss, have also announced they will equip some of their A320s with the new bins.

