Overland Park approves $34 million plan to update farmers’ market
Overland Park approved a $34 million plan to update its farmers’ market
Overland Park approved a $34 million plan to update its farmers’ market
"I've flown round trip to Chicago for $30, Houston for $45, Miami for $50, etc."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old and the club where she worked as a stripper have sued Florida’s attorney general and two local prosecutors to stop enforcement of a new state law prohibiting adult entertainment businesses from employing people who are under 21, claiming it violates their constitutional rights.
About 60% of baby boomers are now retired, according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies -- and many of these boomers are struggling financially. Data from the ALI Retirement Income...
Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.
New high school graduates may be contemplating their post-college career path. The labor market may change significantly by the end of this decade. In 2020, 29 million baby boomers retired, according...
TANGIERS, Morocco (AP) — After the United States passed new subsidies designed to boost domestic electric vehicle production and cut into Beijing’s supply chain dominance, Chinese manufacturers began investing in an unlikely place: Morocco.
TORONTO — Ontario pension fund manager OMERS has signed a deal to sell medical lab company LifeLabs to U.S.-based firm Quest Diagnostics in a deal valued at $1.35 billion including debt. Quest Diagnostics chairman and CEO Jim Davis says the deal is based on the belief that the company can help LifeLabs accelerate growth and improve health care. OMERS purchased LifeLabs in 2007 and helped grow the business. Under the deal, the companies said LifeLabs will retain its brand, Canadian headquarters a
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's VDA auto association has urged the European Commission to drop its planned tariffs on China-made electric vehicles in a last-ditch effort to influence negotiations ahead of the tariffs which take effect on Thursday. The association said in a statement on Wednesday the tariffs would hurt European and U.S. carmakers exporting from China and risked retaliation by China with counter-tariffs, which would hit the German industry hard given its high volume of exports to China.
With the clock ticking for the European Commission to impose provisional tariffs on electric vehicles made in China, automakers are bracing for billions of dollars in new costs that analysts expect will slow their European expansion. "The Chinese EV brands' march into Europe will continue on," said Lei Xing, founder of consultancy AutoXing. China and the European Commission have been in negotiations since last week over the curbs that Beijing and some European automakers want scrapped.
Cheap Chinese goods helped keep inflation low in the early 2000s, but at the cost of U.S. manufacturing. As those imports surge again, here’s what’s changed and what it means for American jobs.
An investigative report last week claimed Foxconn hiring agents excluded married woman from assembly-line jobs, citing family duties and absenteeism.
In April, Walmart decided to close all 51 of its health clinics and shut its virtual healthcare operations, saying it could not see them as a sustainable business model to continue. The report added that some of the talks have involved health insurance companies, including Fortune 50 firm Humana. Although it is unclear whether any of the talks are ongoing, Walmart has made it clear through the process that it is attempting to recoup some of its massive investment in the clinics through a sale or other takeover arrangement, the report added.
Shares of Aecon Group Inc. were down more than 15 per cent as of mid-afternoon Tuesday in the wake of news that the infrastructure company has reached a settlement in its ongoing dispute with Coastal GasLink.
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan and Iran on Wednesday signed a contract for the delivery of 10 billion cubic meters a year of Turkmen gas that Iran will then ship on to Iraq.
(Bloomberg) -- A surge of Chinese plastic supply is threatening to overflow in the face of weak domestic demand, morphing into a fresh trade challenge for the rest of the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Mid-July Vote to Formally Tap Biden as NomineeTrump Immunity Ruling Means Any Trial Before Election UnlikelyBeryl Becomes Earliest Ever Category 5 Hurricane in Atlantic‘Upflation’ Is the Latest Retail Trend Driving Up Prices for US ConsumersTrump Seeks to Toss NY Felony Conviction A
Tesla retained its title as the world's largest pure electric vehicle (EV) maker after beating sales forecasts for the April to June period but its lead over its competitors is narrowing as Chinese manufacturers launch an array of models at cheaper prices. The Austin, Texas-based company delivered 443,956 vehicles to customers during the quarter, beating a median forecast of 439,302 units in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, edging out BYD, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which chur
A new report from Guidehouse Insights, the Colorado-based dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, estimates global revenue for hydrogen-capable gas turbines (HGTs) will grow to more than $7 billion by […]
The stereotypes around young people only caring about being online are rampant but they are worth questioning — or at least being put in context.
Alibaba Group Holding's online shopping app Taobao has made its one-hour delivery service hotkey on the platform's homepage, as the tech giant tries to stake out a larger position in the on-demand delivery market amid competition with JD.com and ByteDance's Douyin. The 4-year-old service now has its own tab accessible from the Taobao homepage as of Tuesday, as China's largest e-commerce marketplace works with food delivery platform Ele.me, also owned by Alibaba, to expand the range of products t
A Delaware judge rebuffed a request by GSK and other drugmakers to appeal a ruling allowing more than 70,000 lawsuits claiming that the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer to go forward. The ruling by Judge Vivian Medinilla of the Delaware Superior Court means that the drugmakers, which also include Pfizer, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, will have to ask the Delaware Supreme Court directly for permission to appeal. If the state high court declines to take the appeal, it will clear the way for the Zantac lawsuits to go to trial.