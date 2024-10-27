Overland Park 'pumpkin house' dazzles Halloween fans with over 300 carvings

Global News

WARNING: Video contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised. A security guard in Toronto has been charged with assault, after he was caught on camera allegedly beating a man at a downtown Dollarama. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, at the store near the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne. In a statement, retail chain Dollarama has said that it "does not authorize the use of force in any situation." Sean O'Shea explains.