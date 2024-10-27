Overland Park 'pumpkin house' dazzles Halloween fans with over 300 carvings
With a couple of days left until Halloween decorations come down, there’s a unique display of pumpkins at an Overland Park home you can’t miss.
With a couple of days left until Halloween decorations come down, there’s a unique display of pumpkins at an Overland Park home you can’t miss.
A company spokesperson previously said that Walmart was “heartbroken" over Gursimran Kaur's death
"She looked awesome, but I told her that her outfit wasn't really appropriate," a woman wrote in a Reddit post
WARNING: Video contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised. A security guard in Toronto has been charged with assault, after he was caught on camera allegedly beating a man at a downtown Dollarama. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, at the store near the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne. In a statement, retail chain Dollarama has said that it "does not authorize the use of force in any situation." Sean O'Shea explains.
The outburst happened shortly after the shooter was found guilty in case involving a botched robbery of three pair of Yeezy sneakers and the death of a high school girl.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A woman accused of leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in central Florida.
In the early hours of Thursday, March 23, 2023, residents in the German town of Kronberg were woken from their sleep by several explosions.
"I debated whether to publish this piece. I feared these words would create even more of a rift between my in-laws and me."
According to documents and footage viewed by the New York Post, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly timed his ‘Freak Off’ parties to coincide with the biggest nights in showbiz.
Authorities allege Thomas Gledhill, 70, and Rosalie Gledhill, 67, helped their daughter, Jennifer Gledhill, cover up the September killing of her husband
Court records detail investigation into the incident that prompted a school lockdown.
Known as “Queen Elizabeth of Houston,” Elizabeth Francis died this week at age 115, making her the oldest person in the United States and the third oldest person in the world.
No offense, but gay people do Halloween better.
INNISFIL, Ont. — The South Simcoe Police Service says a 15-year veteran of the force has been charged with nine counts of discreditable conduct, sparked by a sexual assault allegation.
Ottawa deputy police chief Trish Ferguson said on Friday that authorities have charged Fsha Tekhle with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman named Brkti Berhe in a park on Thursday. “It really is about stereotypical gender roles, discrimination towards women,” Ferguson explained, regarding the definition and use of the “femicide” classification.
Texas is one of 21 states that bans political apparel in or around voting locations
Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt are both serving 30 years in prison for aggravated child abuse
Huw Orphan is jailed for two-and-a-half years after kicking his wife down the stairs.
Cuoco's photos of her daughter wearing an adorable prisoner outfit on Oct. 25 come after Matilda attended her first Halloween party last weekend
A Texas man who wore a hat supporting former President Donald Trump punched an election worker who told him that wearing items endorsing a candidate are prohibited at voting sites, a sheriff said Friday.
OTTAWA — Ottawa police announced Friday that a Montreal man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman killed in a park in front of her children.