Overnight fire in Sage Hill deemed suspicious, Calgary police say

A fire broke out on Sage Hill Terrace N.W. early Saturday morning. Three under-construction housing units were destroyed and a fourth was partially damaged. (Submitted by Hassan Bokhari - image credit)

The Calgary Police Service arson unit is investigating a multi-alarm fire that occurred early Saturday morning in the northwest community of Sage Hill.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire on Sage Hill Terrace N.W. to find two multi-family residential units that were under construction engulfed in flame, with fire spreading to a third unit.

The units were unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Three units were destroyed while a fourth was partially damaged. Several vehicles that were parked along the street next to the complex were also damaged by the intense heat and flames.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, police said the fire has been deemed suspicious and the arson unit is investigating.

Police are asking members of the public to come forward with any information or witness reports from the time leading up to or during the fire that may help advance the investigation.