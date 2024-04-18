Overnight motorway closures to fix storm-hit sculpture

A stretch of motorway is set to close over four nights while repairs are carried out to a storm-damaged sail sculpture.

Two panels on the 43m (141ft) Tri-Sails landmark, which stands between the M275 carriageways in Portsmouth, were torn in recent storms.

The road will shut northbound on Thursday and Friday and on 20 and 21 May from Rudmore Roundabout to Tipner between 23:00 and 05:00 BST.

Diversions will be in place.

Portsmouth City Council said the panels will be replaced during the summer.

