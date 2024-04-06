Overnight snow broke April record and ushered in wettest year-to-date on record for Boise

A spring snowstorm broke two Boise weather records, the National Weather Service said Saturday morning. But warmer temperatures will be back soon, according to forecasts from the agency’s Boise office.

Meteorologist Spencer Tangen told the Idaho Statesman the National Weather Service recorded 2.1 inches of snow at its office near the airport Friday. That broke an April 5 snowfall record that stood since 1929, when half an inch of snow fell.

Tangen said the precipitation was “very uncommon” for April. On average, Boise sees two inches of snow in a single April day only every 12 years, he said.

Snow totals across the Treasure Valley ranged from 3 inches in parts of the North End to no snowfall around the Eagle Road area. Overnight, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area recorded a foot of fresh snow.

The snowfall helped push Boise to another record: the wettest year-to-date since record keeping began in 1878. Since Jan. 1, Boise has had 8.76 inches of precipitation. Those totals include rain and snowmelt. The previous April 5 year-to-date record, 7.77 inches of precipitation, was set in 1881.

Year-to-date records are highly variable, as a single storm can help set a record.

“Unless we get a lot more rain going forward, other records will catch up,” Tangen said.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for another inch or two of snow in the mountains over the weekend, but no additional snow accumulation on the valley floor. Saturday and Sunday have 20%-30% chances of rain.

Tangen said the weather will dry up in the coming week and return to 70-degree temperatures.