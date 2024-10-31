Overnight storms soak Kansas City. Prolonged heavy rain event setting up for weekend

The Kansas City area won’t have much time to dry out from the drenching from overnight storms as a “prolonged, potentially heavy rain event” is on the way, the National Weather Service said.

Showers and thunderstorms from a cold front that swept through the area overnight have pushed into eastern Missouri, but not before dumping more than an inch of rain on parts of the metro.

Johnson County appears to have seen the heaviest rainfall, with 1.57 inches of rain falling over a 24-hour period at Kansas 10 and Kansas 7 highways in Lenexa, according to rainfall data StormWatch.com, a collection of rain gauges across the Kansas City metro.

Other rainfall totals include 1.5 inches at 67th and Caenen streets in Shawnee, 1.49 inches at College Boulevard and Mill Creek in Olathe and 1.38 inches in the Gardner and Edgerton area.

Halloween forecast not spooky

Cooler weather from the cold front is expected on Halloween. The weather service said skies will gradually clear, allowing afternoon temperatures in Kansas City expected to be around 58 degrees.

When the sun sets shortly after 6:15 p.m., temperatures will still be in the mid-50s, but they will drop into the low 40s overnight. A light wind is expected.

The weather service said Friday will bring a slight warm-up after a cold start, with temperatures rebounding to the mid-60s. The average temperature for Kansas City this time of year is around 60 degrees.

Rainy stretch lies ahead for metro

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday through Tuesday as a “wet pattern is setting up for this weekend into early next week,” the weather service said.

Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches will be possible. Some areas could see higher amounts.

“Severe weather not anticipated through the weekend,” the weather service said.

Unseasonably warm weather is expected, with temperatures in the low 60s on Saturday, upper 60s on Sunday and around 70 on Monday.

Cooler and drier weather is expected Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 50s.