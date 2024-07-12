Overpayment scammers are still out there, and now they're targeting job-seekers

Reuters

The U.S. may need to take further and "more creative" actions beyond tariffs to protect U.S. industries and workers against China's growing excess industrial capacity, the U.S. Treasury's top economic diplomat said on Wednesday. Jay Shambaugh, Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs, told a Council on Foreign Relations event that China's production has become "untethered" from its own demand or demand in the global economy, unleashing exports that threaten jobs in the U.S. and other countries. He said the traditional trade defense toolkit, including the "Section 301" tariffs that President Joe Biden recently increased, may not be sufficient to deal with such challenges.