Overpayment scammers are still out there, and now they're targeting job-seekers

WXYZ-Detroit Videos

I've covered scams for years now, and one that's been around for a while is the overpayment scam, often associated with fake remote job offers. Consumers advocates are now saying scammers are even targeting non-profits. I talked with a Detroit native and a Southfield man who were targeted by overpayment scammers, and an expert with the Better Business Bureau on the latest twist in these cases, plus the red flags you need to look for.

Latest Stories

  • Telus tells Ontario call centre workers to relocate or risk losing their job

    Telus Corp. has informed around 150 call centre employees based in Ontario they must relocate by October, apply for another role or agree to be laid off.

  • California fast food workers now earn $20 per hour causing franchisees to cut hours

    Fast food restaurant owners are scrambling to absorb a dramatic jump in labor costs after a new California law boosted the hourly wage for fast food workers on April 1 from $16 to $20 an hour. (AP Video by Eugene Garcia)

  • Welcome to ‘The Great Detachment’: Workers are checked out—and so are their bosses

    The workforce is disenchanted and disengaged, but too constrained to leave.

  • Elon Musk wins dismissal of ex-Twitter staffers’ $500M severance suit

    A federal judge in California has dismissed a severance suit against tech billionaire Elon Musk that accused him of refusing to pay at least $500 million in severance to former Twitter staffers whom he fired when he took over the social media platform, now called X. U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson in a ruling…

  • More than half of U.S. employees are actively seeking a new job, but many who left say their exit was preventable—here’s how managers can intervene

    If bosses don’t start checking in on their workers, they could hurt company morale and cost them a lot of money.

  • I’m an Average Middle-Class Retiree: Here’s How Much Savings I Have

    Though your pre-retirement income alone isn't enough to determine if you'll retire comfortably, it certainly plays a role. For example, if you're earning a middle-class salary, the amount you allocate...

  • China’s Plan to Save the Economy Comes at a Cost to Factories

    (Bloomberg) -- The pen squeaks as Jeff Pan sketches a chart on a white-board. He draws a black line signifying consumption that shoots up, then a blue line that edges higher in fits and starts, before ultimately overtaking the first.Most Read from BloombergSaudis Warned G-7 Over Russia Seizures With Debt Sale ThreatArchegos’ Bill Hwang Convicted of Fraud, Market ManipulationBiden Aides to Meet Senators After Pelosi Remarks Deal BlowNATO Singles Out China Over Its Support for Russia in UkraineMod

  • Gen Z grad reveals how she found her dream job on Instagram—and got hired by ‘shooting her shot’

    Ashleigh Spiliopoulou found her dream employer, Emerge PR, on Instagram and cold emailed the CEO.

  • China's love of domestic EVs endangers foreign carmakers, says consultancy AlixPartners

    International carmakers may be forced to retreat from the mainland China market if they fail to catch up with home-grown competitors in developing smart electric vehicles (EVs) that local consumers crave and can afford, according to a global consultancy. Indigenous EV brands now enjoy overwhelming advantages over foreign rivals in production efficiency and technological innovation, which translates to products that provide value for money and are thus set to take the lion's share of the market,

  • Ford digs in on booze sales expansion plan as LCBO strike drags on

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will move forward with further opening the alcohol retail market in the province, despite demands from the union representing striking LCBO workers to reconsider parts of the plan."Rolling back from the plan that we have a clear mandate from the people to implement is out of the question," Ford said at a news conference Wednesday."The status quo right now favours big business over small businesses, and I don't think that's fair."Beginning later this

  • US needs stronger defenses against China's overcapacity, Treasury official says

    The U.S. may need to take further and "more creative" actions beyond tariffs to protect U.S. industries and workers against China's growing excess industrial capacity, the U.S. Treasury's top economic diplomat said on Wednesday. Jay Shambaugh, Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs, told a Council on Foreign Relations event that China's production has become "untethered" from its own demand or demand in the global economy, unleashing exports that threaten jobs in the U.S. and other countries. He said the traditional trade defense toolkit, including the "Section 301" tariffs that President Joe Biden recently increased, may not be sufficient to deal with such challenges.

  • France's Decathlon aims to bulk up via deals in evolving sports market

    French sports retailer Decathlon is shopping for specialist brands to expand its business, capitalising on a post-pandemic shakeout in the industry that has made many firms attractive targets, CEO Barbara Martin Coppola said. The privately owned company known for its affordable sports gear bought German climbing retailer Bergfreunde in January for "hundreds of millions" of euros and a new division is eyeing bigger targets in Europe and further afield, Martin Coppola added. Decathlon is building on its expertise in sports such as running, road cycling and mountaineering and also boosting its marketing spend, including with a first-time sponsorship of the Paris Olympics.

  • How a Distinctive Beauty Brand Fell Apart, Sinking Almost $700 Million With It

    Carlyle, the global private equity firm, has $425 billion in investor money powering companies that make aerospace equipment, wind turbines and airport terminals. But this year, when the firm experienced one of its biggest failures, it was on account of little bottles of cleansing scrubs and vitamin C serums sold in people’s living rooms. Three years ago, in May 2021, Carlyle invested roughly $600 million in a skin care company called Beautycounter. Jay Sammons, who ran Carlyle’s consumer produc

  • Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations

    TORONTO — The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants. In a recent court filing, Selena Stronach argues media coverage of the sexual assault allegations against her grandfather suggest it is likely the alleged misconduct "occurred in the corporate environment and included the misuse of corp

  • China's exports top forecasts, but falling imports point to more stimulus

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports grew at their fastest in fifteen months in June, suggesting manufacturers are front-loading orders ahead of tariffs expected from a growing number of trade partners, while imports unexpectedly shrank amid weak domestic demand. The mixed trade data keeps alive calls for further government stimulus as the $18.6 trillion economy struggles to get back on its feet. Analysts warn that the jury is still out on whether strong export sales in recent months can be sustained given major trade partners are becoming more protective.

  • Adfin wants to fix bill payments for sole traders and small companies

    Meet Adfin, a new U.K.-based fintech startup that wants to help companies get their invoices paid — whatever it takes. The problem is that it’s still hard to get paid if you’re set up as a sole trader or even a small company that doesn’t have a person dedicated to administrative tasks. The process of getting paid for work for small businesses and sole traders like lawyers, accountants, consultants, tradespeople and so on typically entails sending the customer an invoice with your bank information.

  • This restaurant found a solution to keep menu prices the same, despite rising food costs

    The owners at Pig Candy BBQ said rising food prices mean they've had to get creative, finding a system to make sure the impact of inflation doesn't transfer over to their customers

  • China Pauses New Coal-Based Steelmaking for First Time in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China didn’t permit any coal-based steelmaking projects in the first half of the year for the first time since announcing its major climate neutrality goals in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.Most Read from BloombergSaudis Warned G-7 Over Russia Seizures With Debt Sale ThreatArchegos’ Bill Hwang Convicted of Fraud, Market ManipulationModi’s Embrace of Putin Irks Biden Team Pushing Support for KyivBiden Aides to Meet Senators After Pelosi Remarks Deal BlowNATO Singles

  • A Black man didn’t get a job interview until he changed the name on his resume. Now he’s suing

    Lawsuit claims that the hotel violated the state’s Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act by denying Dwight Jackson an interview

  • Price Swings Mean Coal May Replace Natural Gas in European Power Mix This Winter

    Higher prices for natural gas across Europe mean some countries, particularly in Eastern Europe, likely will burn more coal for power generation during the upcoming winter season. Coal remains a […]