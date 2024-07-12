Overpayment scammers are still out there, and now they're targeting job-seekers
I've covered scams for years now, and one that's been around for a while is the overpayment scam, often associated with fake remote job offers. Consumers advocates are now saying scammers are even targeting non-profits. I talked with a Detroit native and a Southfield man who were targeted by overpayment scammers, and an expert with the Better Business Bureau on the latest twist in these cases, plus the red flags you need to look for.