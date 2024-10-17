After overtime win in season opener, UNH men's hockey plays at Merrimack Friday
The Wildcats will try to improve to 2-0 after a 2-1 overtime victory over Bentley in the season opener. UNH plays at Merrimack on Friday.
The Wildcats will try to improve to 2-0 after a 2-1 overtime victory over Bentley in the season opener. UNH plays at Merrimack on Friday.
Many people were amused to hear about the former president's fear of being tackled.
Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew were killed by an alleged drunk driver in August while riding bikes the night before their sister's wedding
Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs had a funny response to the dropping the gloves with Rasmus Dahlin.
An in-season lineup change by Team Gushue surprised the curling world. The new addition to the roster was also a stunner.
Roughing the passer continues to be the most controversial call in the NFL, and it reared its ugly head during the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets game on Monday Night Football. Right after Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa clea
This former Lightning defenseman is expected to miss more time than expected.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights players he's trading for or trading away ahead of Week 7.
It was a pretty horrible night for the officials in the New York Jets' Monday night loss to the Buffalo Bills, and Aaron Rodgers knew exactly what to reference when talking about it after the game. In Season 16 of South Park, Randy Marsh creates a new gam
Buffalo picks up the five-time Pro Bowler and a sixth-round pick in the trade, with Cleveland getting a future third-rounder and seventh-rounder in return.
The Bills and Browns shook up the AFC outlook with Tuesday's trade for Amari Cooper, which will have wide-ranging effects for both teams.
On the "ManningCast," former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared some criticism of Jets owner Woody Johnson after he fired Robert Saleh.
Scott Pianowski examines six players you might be better off without on your fantasy football roster.
Joe Flacco's status as a top-5 quarterback and Dak Prescott's drastic drop-off are among the QBR takeaways after Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season
The NHL has seen depth players rack up the points early, including a new Boston Bruins center, a Calgary Flames Huberdeau linemate and a Montreal Canadiens prospect.
The 2024 fantasy football season is still in single-digit weeks, but that doesn’t mean that you should wait on making trades to improve your squad. One trade could tu
The Toronto Maple Leafs' defensive play has improved so far, but some suggest they're playing boring hockey. If it works, then let them be bored, says Adam Proteau.
The Cowboys didn't do very much this offseason. Dallas handed out massive contract extensions to Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb, but didn't do very much to improve on the fringes. Jerry Jones and company seemed content with running thin
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — No. 2 Oregon had 12 men on the field late in its 32-31 win over No. 4 Ohio State, with the resulting penalty causing precious seconds to wind off the clock.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A snake slithered through the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.