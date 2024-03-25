M40 reopens after funfair lorry crash

Drivers experienced delays after the lorry ended up on its side

The M40 in Buckinghamshire has fully reopened after a funfair lorry ended up on its side and caused delays.

The southbound carriageway was closed on Sunday evening between junctions five, for Stokenchurch, and four, for High Wycombe.

Two lanes were also closed on the northbound side between junctions three and four after a car hit the central reservation.

Emergency services attended and the incidents caused long tailbacks.

Shortly before midnight, National Highways East said that all lanes had reopened "following emergency barrier repairs".

This car crashed into the central reservation of the M40

