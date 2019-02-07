Overwatch League Reveals Its 2019 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

The Overwatch League released the broadcast schedule for its regular 2019 season on Thursday. Fans will have three places to watch this year — ESPN, Disney XD, and ABC.

All of the 2019 regular season matches will be watchable on the ESPN app, the league said. Disney XD will show three matches per week. The final match of the day will air each Thursday on the channel at 8:30 p.m. PT, while the first two matches each Sunday will air at noon and 1:30 p.m. PT.

Related stories

A Troll Curse Is Spreading Through 'Hearthstone'

'Overwatch' League Shop Goes Live With Gear From All 20 Leagues

Senator Pushes FTC Head for Loot Box Investigation Timeline

ABC and ESPN2 will only broadcast select matches, the Overwatch League said. ABC will carry the semifinals and finals for Stages 1 and 2, along with the All-Star Game. ESPN2 will carry the Stage 3 finals. The OWL will announce details for the Homestand Weekends, Season 2 playoffs, and the Grand Finals at a later date.

The Overwatch League plans to build some hype for the new season by collaborating with streamers for a Community Countdown event. OWL players, broadcast talent, and community streamers will all compete in a series of scrims and custom matches that will air on various Twitch channels.

Here is the full Community Countdown schedule:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9

Format: Team Scrims

Paris Eternal vs. New York Excelsior — 12 p.m. PST

Atlanta Reign vs. Boston Uprising — 1:15 p.m. PST

Toronto Defiant vs. Philadelphia Fusion — 2:30 p.m. PST

Washington Justice vs. San Francisco Shock — 3:45 p.m. PST

Florida Mayhem vs. Houston Outlaws — 5 p.m. PST

Community Streamer: Jayne

Date: Sunday, Feb. 10

Format: Team Scrims

Dallas Fuel vs. London Spitfire — 12 p.m. PST

Vancouver Titans vs. Los Angeles Gladiators — 1:15 p.m. PST

Guangzhou Charge vs. Los Angeles Valiant — 2:30 p.m. PST

Hangzhou Spark vs. Seoul Dynasty — 3:45 p.m. PST

Chengdu Hunters vs. Shanghai Dragons — 5 p.m. PST

Community Streamer: ZP

Date: Monday, Feb. 11

Format: 1v1 Ashe

Hee-Dong “Guard” Lee (Spitfire) vs. Chunting “Kyo” Kong (Hunters) — 6 p.m. PST

Do-Hyeon “Pine” Kim (Excelsior) vs. Gui-Un “Decay” Jang (Gladiators) — 6:15 p.m. PST

Karol “Danye” Szcześniak (Eternal) vs. Weida “Diya” Lu (Dragons) — 6:30 p.m. PST

Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse (Uprising) vs. Jun-Hyeok “Bunny” Chae (Valiant) — 6:45 p.m. PST

Jeong-Woo “Sayaplayer” Ha (Mayhem) vs. Yiliang “Eileen” Ou (Charge) — 7 p.m. PST

Community Streamer: ChanManV

Date: Monday, Feb. 11

Format: 1v1 Ana Paintball

Jun-Sung “Asher” Choi (Defiant) vs. Grant “Moth” Espe (Shock) — 7:30 p.m. PST

Simon “Snillo” Ekströmt (Fusion) vs. Ju-Seok “Twilight” Lee (Titans) — 7:45 p.m. PST

Petja “Masaa” Kantanen (Reign) vs. Ho-Jin “Idk” Park (Spark) — 8 p.m. PST

Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty (Outlaws) vs. Benjamin “Unkoe” Chevasson (Fuel) — 8:15 p.m. PST

Riley “Fahzix” Taylor (Justice) vs. Joon-Hyeok “Zunba” Kim (Dynasty) — 8:30 p.m. PST

Community Streamer: ChanManV

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 12

Format: Capture the Flag

Atlanta vs. Chengdu — 6 p.m. PST

Paris vs. Guangzhou — 6:45 p.m. PST

Toronto vs. Hangzhou — 7:30 p.m. PST

Washington vs. Vancouver — 8:15 p.m. PST

Community Streamer: ZP

Date: Wednesday, 2/13

Format: 6v6 Showmatch

Participants: CowboyBeBAMF, Doa, Emongg, Fran, KarQ , LEETAEJUN, Mirage, Mr X, Hexagram, Soe, Stylosa, Uber

Where to Watch: Overwatch League Twitch Channel

The 2019 Overwatch League begins Thursday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. PT. This year, the league adds eight new teams, bringing the total roster to 20.

(Correction: An earlier version of this story said six new teams were added this year.)

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!