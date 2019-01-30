New ‘Overwatch’ Map Drops Players Into Elegant Paris

Paris is the latest location coming to “Overwatch” Blizzard revealed Wednesday, and the assault map is going live on the PTR for fans to check out immediately.

The map will allow players to journey to through iconic scenes in the world-renowned city, battling their way through narrow streets and corridors before colliding alongside the Seine.

Related stories

Video Games' 2019: Lawsuits, Streaming, Child Safety, Dying Retail

'Overwatch's' Pharah, Mercy Talk Fame, Animated Shorts, Lego

'Cyberpunk 2077' Creative Director Leaves CD Projekt Red to Join Blizzard

The map also features the Cabaret Luna – home to musical talents of diva Luna, the Pâtisserie Galand, and the Maison Marat a grand palace hosting a gala in the heart of the city.

“Overwatch” now has 20 maps, the dozen the game originally shipped with along with the eight maps added post-release. Blizzard tends to release three new maps a year. The last competitive play map released was the Korea-themed control map Busan. It was revealed during the August Korea Overwatch Fan Festival when it was added to the game’s PTR server. It hit the live servers on Sept. 11 2018.

For more info on Paris in Overwatch check out www.playoverwatch.com.

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!