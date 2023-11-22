'Overwhelming' support: Pass the Present in 10th year

The holidays can be a lonely time for seniors in long-term care or hospital, who may be away from family or may have no family coming.

A campaign led by health workers is seeking to give them warm gifts to let them know the community cares. Pass the Present is collecting gifts of blankets in Sussex from now till Dec. 20, as well as gift cards or e-transfers.

According to co-organizer Robert Dunfield, a Sussex-born health care worker in Halifax, it's the 10th year of the initiative, cooked up by his friend Courtney Campbell and himself when she was working at St. Joseph's Hospital in Saint John and he was an undergrad.

"Early on in our careers we realized there are a lot of people that spend time in hospitals and nursing homes that might not have anyone visiting them or anywhere to go over the holidays," he said. "We just wanted to make sure those people knew that there are people in their communities back home thinking about them."

The campaign now includes Sussex's Kiwanis Nursing Home and the Sussex Health Centre, as well as the Dr V.A. Snow Centre in Hampton. Organizers accept handmade or new/gently used blankets, as well as gift cards or e-transfers to purchase blankets or supplies for the units like toothbrushes or shampoo that may not be in a hospital's normal budget.

"To be at the 10th year is quite a feeling, it's definitely something I always look forward to every year and gives meaning to the holidays for myself."

Everyone who lives or stays in the facility gets a gift, Dunfield said. Each year they hand out around 200 to 250 gifts, and Dunfield said they collect about three-quarters of what they need through donations, with about 150 gifts last year, and $1,506 in donations.

"It's an overwhelming feeling of support," he said.

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had occasionally delivered the gifts by hand in Santa hats and Christmas sweaters or, at one point, with the Dalhousie medical school choir, although restrictions prevent that now, Dunfield said.

"It's really now become a thing that all the places we go to look forward to," he said. "These patients and residents, the people that work with them, they grow quite a bond. It's nice to brighten the day of the people that are receiving the gifts, but over the years I've learned that it's something the staff and the nurses look forward to as well."

Boxes are set up at a number of community businesses to collect the blankets, and then Dunfield and the other "elves," including his mom Kelly Dunfield, Tammy Norad, Susan Clement and Rosalee Dunfield and others, take them and wrap them for people. He also said it couldn't be done without Shirley-Ann Howe of CLASS-Sussex School Age Child Care who has donated them the space and wrapping supplies since the very beginning.

"It's my first year outside of New Brunswick, so we wanted to make sure it kept going," he said.

Organizers can be contacted at passthepresent506@gmail.com to send e-transfers or get more information. Dunfield notes that if it's possible to pre-wrap the items, it "helps the elves." Blankets can be dropped off by 3 p.m. Dec. 20 in Sussex at CLASS, Picadilly Coffee Roasters, Kelly Dunfield, NP, Ark Health Collective Inc. Nutrien Civic Centre, Sussex Dental Clinic, Sussex Ale Works, Lisa's Playhouse Early Learning Centre and Sussex Craft Distillery, in Hampton at Lutz Parish Gerrish and Hampton Dental Clinic, and in Saint John at CORE Health Group & De Winter Physiotherapy.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal