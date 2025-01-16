Owasso Fire Department rescues dog from icy pond
Owasso Fire Department rescues dog from icy pond
Owasso Fire Department rescues dog from icy pond
This Lightning star won't be in the lineup after missing a team meeting.
Fans booed the older fan out of the building after he swiped a puck from the young boy
This former Bruins forward suffered an injury after being elbowed by Connor McDavid.
The Edmonton Oilers must avoid past sins by locking up a young defender before it's too late.
Stefanie Hill, a former Chiefs Cheerleader of six years, revealed the sometimes-painful tradition the "majority" of the squad does every Super Bowl appearance
Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, opened up about what his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, really thinks about him apparently retiring from the NFL
If you blinked at all last night, you may have missed this gray area play by Kings' forward Adrian Kempe on Oilers' center Connor McDavid. The video had to be slowed down quite a bit, but it’s hard to argue that the play wasn’t a slew foot. It clearly was. The NHL's Department of Player ...
This former Edmonton Oilers forward has achieved a bizarre feat.
Michael Millett was "incredibly smart, funny, caring, loving, and so adventurous," according to an online fundraiser
Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf's decision to replace Greg Norman as CEO makes it seem the league isn't going to go away anytime soon.
A narrative has taken hold that Mike Tomlin is the reason the Steelers struggled at the end of this season. It's not Tomlin's fault.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios' return to the Australian Open is over after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis stopped playing while trailing in the second set of their first-round doubles on Thursday night.
Lydia Ko will have the chance to play for a team in 2025.
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings are linked to centers less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline.
Legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker died on Thursday at the age of 90 after a long battle with cancer. Uecker, who spent 54 years as a broadcaster for Milwaukee, was on the call for the Brewers' season-ending loss to the Mets. An
Paul Azinger returns to the broadcast booth this week as lead analyst of PGA Tour Champions but first he weighed in on the hot-button topics du jour.
Until the Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner and William Nylander realize why exactly fans are booing, there's no reason to believe anything will change when the playoffs begin.
Za'Darius Smith already sacked Jayden Daniels once this season, but the Lions DE knows he has his work cut out for him in Saturday's playoff game.
The Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves backed out of agreements to sign Jeff Hoffman because of concerns about the reliever's pitching shoulder before he finalized a $33 million, three-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays last week.
Kelce wore the hat on 'Monday Night Football' while watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings