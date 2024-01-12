The Owen selection question will loom over Andy Farrell’s Lions reign

Owen Farrell (left) is no longer available for England selection, but will he make himself free for a Lions tour with his father as the head coach? - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

This time, Andy Farrell resisted any threats to take Australia to the “hurt arena”. Unlike in 2013, when his chilling speech before the third Test in Sydney etched itself instantly in British and Irish Lions folklore, he promised as head coach to dial down the big-screen theatrics. “There won’t be any film-star roles,” he smiled. Instead, as he savoured surely the proudest day of his career, he was his natural self: commanding, sincere, attuned to the mystique of the role he had earned. The only moments the temperature in the room dropped were when the subject turned to his son.

“You’re definitely going on the Owen story, aren’t you?” he muttered, having been pressed on Farrell Jnr’s prospects of selection for next year’s tour for a fourth time. If he sounded exasperated, it was because he had never allowed family sentiment to occlude his rugby judgment. Even while preparing for the series against the Wallabies 11 years ago, he stayed resolutely impartial. When Warren Gatland suggested Farrell and Jonathan Sexton as the two best outside-half options, Andy, then defence coach, replied: “You need to speak to Jonny Wilkinson, because if he says, ‘Yes, I am available,’ then you have to pick him.”

But the fascination with Owen was understandable. This was the first audience with his father since the England captain took the dramatic decision to step away from international duty for the sake of his mental wellbeing, and the first since his links to a move to Racing 92 emerged. Given Andy had been a leading voice in castigating his boy’s detractors, describing the criticism as “disgusting” even before the booing at the World Cup started, did he support Owen’s likely departure for France to escape the scrutiny? “He’s 32 years old,” he sighed. “It’s a short career. You’ve got to do things that make you and your family happy.”

The relationship between the two is still one of the sport’s most compelling dynamics. It is shaped by the unusually narrow age gap of 16 years. As Kris Radlinski, Andy’s long-time friend and team-mate in rugby league at Wigan, once reflected: “They don’t look like father and son. They look like best mates, and that is pretty cool.” This observation has held true on the Lions stage, too. When Andy gave his son an affectionate tap on the cheek on the 2013 tour, Owen reacted with mortification. And when Owen slotted the penalty to tie the series with New Zealand in 2017, his father, watching from the coaching box at Eden Park, did not allow paternal pride to disrupt his professional composure.

The Farrells have been side-by-side for chunks of their careers as players and coaches - Getty Images/David Rogers

On the surface, this equation will not change in the lead-up to 2025. Farrell will assemble his squad in the same way he always has, on merit and without any personal agendas. “It’s about watching the game properly,” he said. “The selection is exactly the same as for everyone else.” And yet circumstances have aligned to make Owen the dominant subplot of the selection debate. He will be England’s answer to Banquo’s ghost at this Six Nations, missing in the flesh but present in spirit, with George Ford and Marcus Smith fated to be compared constantly with their rival No 10. And should he leave for France, will his Lions chances be compromised by not playing international rugby? “It’s about form,” his father stonewalled.

There are intriguing parallels between the paths of both men. In the end, it required Andy to remove himself from the goldfish bowl of English rugby to prove his true pedigree with Ireland, leading them to a Grand Slam and a first series victory in New Zealand in their history. A similar opportunity now lies before Owen. Can he reinvent himself in Paris and send a message to ungrateful England fans that they do not know what they have until it has gone?

The way Farrell Snr’s stock has soared in Irish green captures the power of this idea. When Andy was sacked by Eddie Jones, amid the bitter fallout from England’s 2015 World Cup debacle, he confronted a career crossroads. “I hope I can learn from this,” he said at the time. “I hope, in the future, I can say that I got better from these dark days.” He can count this as a quest fulfilled. Resplendent in Lions red, he can take immense satisfaction at having gone from the bleakest reckoning to the honour of a lifetime in a little over eight years.

Once, Farrell risked being remembered as an England cast-off. Now, he dons his Lions robes feted as the ultimate guru. It has been quite the transformation, even if he has not lost sight of the task at hand. While Ieuan Evans, chairman of the Lions board, waxed lyrical beside him about the meaning and the ethos of these tours, Farrell emphasised that he was consumed with the object of winning.

And you can understand why, when the Lions have enjoyed just one tour triumph since 1997. Against Australia, still reeling from Jones’s calamitous tenure, they will be clear favourites. But will the Farrells be reunited once more? Owen can rarely have had a better opportunity of being the No 1 fly-half, after the retirements of Sexton and Dan Biggar. How, under the remorseless Lions glare, will Andy handle the conundrum? In this sprawling family saga, the most tantalising chapter is perhaps still to be written.

