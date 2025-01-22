Owl found 'just in time' following poisoning

The barn owl also suffered a small puncture wound on its wing [RSPCA]

A poisoned barn owl left unresponsive and unable to move in a field is being nursed back to health after being found "just in time".

RSPCA officer Natalie Read was called into action after the bird was found on land off Ixworth Road in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 11 January.

Discovered with a small puncture wound on its wing, the poorly owl had fallen severely unwell after eating a small animal which had poison in its system.

The RSPCA urged residents to use "humane deterrents" for rodents instead of rodenticide poison, which can harm animals and children.

The poorly owl was found unresponsive in a field in Bury St Edmunds [RSPCA]

Ms Read said the owl was freezing cold and appeared grounded as it did not seem to be able to use its wings.

"I took the owl to South Essex Wildlife Hospital where they could investigate the cause of her weakness and hopefully help to rehabilitate [her]," she said.

"We regularly work with this amazing charity and I'm so pleased that they could step in and help the owl."

The bird was treated and given antibiotics at the hospital in Orsett, near Grays.

The hospital said she was showing a good response to the treatment but her future was touch and go.

The owl is being cared for at South Essex Wildlife Hospital [RSPCA]

"This poor bird was found just in time but is sadly right on the line between life and death," a spokesperson said.

"Some days she fills us with hope and on others it seems like she has only gone downhill.

"We will do everything we possibly can to get her well, but her prognosis remains uncertain."

