What is it like to be an owl? Robert Macfarlane on the super-senses of the most mysterious creatures

'Owls hear noise glistening from every angle, glittering in every nook' - Alamy

This October marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most famous thought experi­ments. “What Is It Like to Be a Bat?”, asked the American philo­sopher of mind Thomas Nagel in a punchy, provocative paper of the same title, which has gone on to be one of the most widely cited and disputed articles in consciousness studies. Any reader hoping for an answer to Nagel’s central question was to be disappointed, however.

For Nagel’s conclusion was that while humans might try to imagine what it would be like “to behave as a bat behaves” – catching moths on the wing using sonar, say, or roosting upside down – they would still be unable “to know what it is like for a bat to be a bat”. Subjectivity is specific to the species, even down to individual experience – and therefore untranslatable.

In the half-century since Nagel posed his question, however, astonishing steps have been made in the science of animal studies. We are now vastly more informed about the perceptual worlds of the creatures with whom we share this miraculous, fragile planet. We know, for instance, that bats not only echo-locate, but also speak and sing – with father bats teaching regionally specific songs to their sons. We know that mother bats teach their babies to vocalise by babbling at them, much as we human parents coo and murmur at our own young children.

Vampire bats, like us, go quiet when they’re ill, and socially distance themselves from other bats beyond their immediate family circles. Research by a team at Ohio State University ­suggests that bats can not only identify other individual bats, but can also remember favours and hold grudges. Each year, it seems, we discover more about just how little we know of bats – and how much like bats we humans are.

The life-world of moths, the bat’s favourite prey, has also opened up to us. It’s now understood that many moth species have ears that can hear bursts of bat sonar, and take evasive action (darts, dives, loops) when they do so, as a fighter pilot might seek to shake the bogey on his tail. Tiger moths go a step further, producing ultrasonic clicks that interfere with the bat’s sonar, as a fighter pilot tries to jam the radar of an enemy.

A fighter pilot of the nocturnal world: Vincent van Gogh, Emperor Moth, 1889 - Alamy

If you are ever lucky enough to watch an owl, you will notice that while perched it will often bob its head in a dance-like fashion. This is the owl performing triangulation, also known as “motion parallax”: because its eyes are fixed in its head, it has to repeatedly shift its visual perspective in order to determine distance and position accurately. And what eyes they are! Our everyday tawny owl has, for my money, among the most striking eyes in the animal kingdom. I once watched a big tawny sitting in a hole in an old oak. Those eyes amazed me with their size and sheer, liquid darkness. They’re wells of ink, shafts of oil: two boreholes drilling right down into night.

The eye-size is, of course, a function of their nocturnal habits. Owls’ eyes thirstily drink in all available light; the moonlight in a thick wood, even the streetlamp-glow in a city park. Their corneas and pupils are proportionally over-large, and their retinas have an abundance of highly light- and motion-sensitive “rod” cells. The number of rod cells comes at a cost to the number of colour-reactive “cone” cells, which means that most owls see either in monochrome or a very limited palette. No matter – for they have a second super-sense in the form of their hearing.

Owls live in the roar on the other side of silence. They hear noise glistening from every angle, glittering in every nook. Their ears turn darkness into day, landscape into book. They can hear the scutter of a vole through grass at a hundred yards. Owl hearing is so sensitive, in fact, that prolonged rain can starve them. Unable acoustically to distinguish anything other than the clatter of the downpour – the deafening sizzle of a thousand raindrops hitting a thousand leaves – they cannot hunt.

Their ears turn darkness into day: Albrecht Dürer, The Little Owl, 1506 - Alamy

Owl hearing is arguably more miraculous and certainly less well understood than owl sight. Owls’ ears are set asymmetrically upon their head, the better to allow pinpointing of objects. The discs of feathers around their eyes are, as it were, translucent to sound, allowing the owl to hear through their face as well as their ears. Fascinating recent research has determined that, as science writer Jennifer Ackerman explains it, “part of the hearing nerve that goes to the brain branches off to the owl’s optical centre as well.” We might reasonably say that owls “hear seeingly”.

A stream of wonderful books has recently been taking the secret conversations, super-senses and hidden realms of the more-than-human world as their subject, among them Ackerman’s What An Owl Knows, Ed Yong’s An Immense World, Karen Bakker’s The Sounds of Life and Eva Meijer’s Animal Languages. All are eye-widening reads. As Yong puts it: “When we pay attention to other animals, our own world expands and deepens.” I firmly agree, and I would add that this is moral work, too. These revelations about the sheer strangeness and wild diversity of the animal sensorium are humbling reminders of the limits of our own perceptions as a species – and also of the responsibilities we bear to this “immense world”.

I am presently part of a group of lawyers, writers, artists and activists known as the MOTH or More-Than-Human Rights collective, based out of New York University: we are an interdisciplinary initiative committed to advancing the rights and well-being of humans, more-than-humans and the web of life that sustains us all. Moths are in our name and are also one of our icons: on fieldwork in the cloud-forests of Ecuador, three of us encountered a huge moth with yellow and red wings, plush as nubuck, upon which were marked two huge black eye-like circles. It was an unnamed species of the Automeris genus, and this gorgeous creature – the moth who looks back at you – became a symbol for our endeavour of broadening the possibilities of interspecies perception.

Diabolical light: Glow worm (Lampyris noctiluca) - Alamy

Literature is not the only place in which the surprising songs, speech and stories of animals, insects and fungi are being increasingly heard. Music, too: the musician Cosmo Sheldrake’s last two records both made intricate use of the glorious polyphonic sound-worlds of nature. His 2020 album Wake-Up Calls was constructed entirely using recordings of bird-song Sheldrake had gathered over nine years, from the electric churr of nightjars to the silver trill of nightingales and the foghorn-boom of the bittern. On last year’s Wild Wet World, Sheldrake dived into the ocean, folding in field recordings of humpback whale song, the courting cries of Weddell seals and the benthic clicks of sperm whales.

Eighteen months ago, I began work on a suite of songs called Night Creatures, intended to honour the mysterious lives of the nocturnal animals with whom we share our landscapes. My collaborators in this were the South Indian writer and naturalist Yuvan Aves, and the remarkable HOWL, a nine-voice vocal ensemble based in London. I wrote three lyric poems, each dedicated to a different night creature: the Glow-Worm, the Tawny Owl and the Moth. Then Aves and I together wrote a ghazal – a long-lined praise-poem in couplets – for the Olive Ridley Sea Turtle, who comes ashore in darkness to dig a sandy pit in which to lay her hundred or so ping-pong-ball eggs, before slipping back off into the black ink of the deep ocean.

Lydia Samuel and Heloise Tunstall-Behrens, both of HOWL, then set our lyrics to music to be sung – unaccompanied – by the choir. Their settings bowled me over with their sheer complexity, beauty and vocal ambition. In “Fallen Sun”, our Glow-worm song, individual voices bud and pop in the darkness, lighting up and shutting off in rapid rhythm. Our “Mad Owl Love Song” dreams of Tawnies “singing each to each, wilder and wilder” as a night-wind grows and shifts the old oak, the old ash and the old beech. In “Moth”, all nine voices flock, swoop and swirl for long minutes, building in intensity and density. The technical abilities of these singers in this song especially is, to my ear at least, simply astonishing. We wanted our music to draw the listener deeper into the wonder of these creatures, and also to throw light upon the dangers these largely unseen beings face in the unfolding ecological crises of today. We want to make songs that are both joyful and haunting.

Each of our four chosen creatures is differently miraculous and differently threatened. Female Glow-worms (who are beetles and not worms, incidentally) climb to the summit of grass-blades and there illumine their abdomens with the help of the diabolically named enzyme “luciferase”, which emits a cold yellowish-green light. Sea Turtles navigate the gyres and currents of vast ocean depths by reading the Earth’s geomagnetic field as easily you or I might consult a road atlas. Their cartographic skills are so acute that pregnant adult females can find their way back to the precise stretch of nesting beach on which they themselves were born, years previously.

New research has even disclosed that turtles communicate with one another while still inside the egg, allowing them to synchronise their hatchings, like prisoners tapping on the pipes to co-ordinate a break-out. As the late scientist Karen Bakker put it, what scientists call “digital listening” – that is, the combination of AI analysis with cutting-edge acoustic technology – is now so advanced that it “can home in on specific sounds and frequencies that matter most to turtles”. It allows us to hear “not only to turtles, but also like turtles”: tuning our ears to the danger-sound of feeding piranhas, for instance, or the murmurings of the (tasty to a turtle) tadpole shrimp, whose sounds lie outside the range of unaugmented human hearing.

Here, perhaps, we are truly beginning to approach an answer to Nagel’s question. Through the combination of science, literature, art and music, we are at last beginning to learn how to listen in to our more-than-human kin. The hard question now is what we do with what we hear.

