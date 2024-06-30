'We need to own': City hosts symposium to empower black homebuyers
The gap between white and Black homeownership rates is one of the highest in the country. The event was designed to demystify the housing market.
Formula One legend and former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, 55, has lived a reclusive life with his family away from the glare of the spotlight since his skiing accident in 2013…
The 35-year-old model shared a video of the pro-golfer's private birthday celebration that featured a performance by Kid Rock.
“I braced myself, thinking back to past experiences in American hospitals.”
Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
Prince Archie, 10 months, was pictured enjoying breakfast with his mother Meghan Markle inside Tyler Perry's home, where they stayed in 2020.
She and her fiancé have reportedly been in Greece for a few weeks
"What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” the former president asked at a rally in Virginia.
The San Jose Sharks took Macklin Celebrini No. 1 as expected. The Anaheim Ducks' selection at No. 3 left the prospect in shock.
Eddie Murphy is not mincing his words when it comes to some of the “cheap shots” he feels he’s taken over the years.
The liquor licenses for Trump's 3 New Jersey golf clubs are all in his eldest son's name. But hiding behind Jr. isn't helping as NJ moves to revoke.
The couple, who wed in 2014, dined at the Jardin Tropezina restaurant earlier this week
Harrison tells PEOPLE in a statement that the pair met at the start of 2024
The actor is a father to three children
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
Dramatic footage captured in India shows "what maternal instinct is all about” as crocodile limps away empty-handed.
The satirical news site’s front page just might become the next election meme.
Strictly's Tess Daly never disappoints when it comes to summer fashion but did you see her latest swimsuit snap? See photo.
"My wife used to work at a CVS. One day, a spoiled rich girl-type came in and started stuffing makeup into her purse. I mean, in plain sight, with camera footage to back it up."
Can we ask him to explain what exactly a Black job is?