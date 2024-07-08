If you own one of these 40,000 recalled Honda motorcycles, you should schedule a repair

About 40,700 off road motorcycles from the 2023 and 2024 model years have been recalled by Honda for a safety issue.

“The grip can detach from the handlebar, posing crash and injury hazards,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice explains.

Honda knows of this problem turning into one crash that caused a knee injury.

Models CRF125F (sold in red), CRF110F and CRF50F (both sold in red and white) are involved in this recall. If you have your vehicile identification number (VIN) number, you can check with Honda online if your motorcycle is in this recall.

Honda is offering a free repair. To schedule that or have questions answered about the recall, reach out to your local Honda dealer or American Honda Motor at 866-784-1870, weekdays from noon to 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.