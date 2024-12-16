Owner of Airbnb with 25ft shark sticking out of roof loses appeal against council ban

Bill Heine built the shark sculpture in 1986. Now his son, Dr Magnus Hanson-Heine, who inherited the house, has lost an appeal to use the property as an Airbnb short-term let - OXFORD MAIL/SWNS

The owner of an Airbnb with a 25ft shark sticking out of the roof has been told by a Labour-run council to close down.

Dr Magnus Hanson-Heine has lost a planning appeal against Oxford city council’s ban on using the property, known as the Shark House, as short-let accommodation.

Dr Hanson-Heine claimed he had not received a single complaint from neighbours and was being targeted by the council as a “test case” to shut down Airbnbs in the city.

He has urged visitors to “come while you can”, and vowed to continue for “as long as we can”.

Dr Hanson-Heine’s father, Bill Heine, had initially constructed the sculpture without official planning permission in 1986.

For the past five years, Dr Hanson-Heine has been letting the property out on Airbnb for short-term stays. However, he received a notice from the council ordering him to close after it received a complaint about the change from residential use to a short-term let.

Dr Magnus Hanson-Heine argued that the loss of Shark House as an Airbnb would hurt Oxford’s tourism industry - TOM WREN/SWNS

Dr Hanson-Heine has been informed that he must stop using the property as a short-term let by March 11, 2025 – a move that he believes will hurt Oxford’s tourism industry overall.

He said: “The Shark House is a major tourist attraction, not just a regular family home. It’s been a delight to be able to open it up to members of the public to celebrate it with us, and I will continue to do so for as long as I can.

“I’ve yet to hear any complaints from our neighbours, even during the planning appeal, and the inspector found no such harm in his decision.

“We have mostly had five star reviews from guests.

“Certain elements of the council have just used this as an excuse to score some cheap political points by going after a local landmark at the expense of the public.

“This does nothing meaningful to help people looking for homes, and after March all they will have done is to rob people who want to experience this piece of Oxford’s history from the inside.

‘Unfortunate decision’

“Oxford’s tourism and accommodation sector will be significantly poorer for it.

“The planning inspector’s decision here is an unfortunate one, but I would remind people that advertising on platforms such as Airbnb doesn’t necessarily constitute a change of use from a regular C3 dwelling house.

“People renting and sleeping in a home is the proper use of a home, and C3 class includes a wide range of uses, including many work-from-home businesses.

“People shouldn’t simply comply with bureaucrats looking to make up and prosecute their own interpretations of the law by threatening people.

“These are people’s homes and livelihoods, and if the council wants to control who can stay in them, then they should go and buy their own.

“Short lets aren’t the cause of the housing crisis, and politicians using their existing failures as an excuse to grab for yet more personal power is a disgrace.

‘Come while you still can’

“I suppose my message would be ‘come while you still can’, and that if anyone wants to learn more about the Shark House and its history they can find out more about the sculpture at headingtonshark.com .”

Two years after it was originally built, Oxford council refused retrospective planning permission before Michael Heseltine, the then secretary of state for the environment, intervened to allow it to stay.

Bill Heine died in 2019, aged 74, and son Magnus reignited his late father’s battle with the authorities when he protested against it being added to a list of cultural assets.

In the latest fight, Dr Hanson-Heine appealed the “change of use” decision with the Planning Inspectorate, and said it would remain open to visitors until he was forced to close.

Over the years the property has become a tourist attraction with visitors coming to see the Jaws-like creature crashing head first through the roof. It also has secured rave reviews from guests with a 4.86 rating. The listing states the house can sleep up to 10 people with prices for a two-night stay as much as £2,000.

‘Proper powers’

Cllr Linda Smith, Oxford’s cabinet member for housing, said: “I’m pleased the Planning Inspectorate has found in our favour again and banned the use of this property as a short let.

“Once again, it’s been a lengthy process which shows the urgent need for councils to have proper powers to deal with problems caused by whole-house short lets.”

“It’s almost impossible to say how many much-needed homes Oxford has lost to short lets because the sector is still virtually unregulated. What we do know is there are nearly 3,500 households on our waiting list, and that short lets can cause misery in our communities.

“The last government promised reform and then dropped the ball. The time for change is long overdue.”

Dr Hanson-Heine previously spoke of his fears that having the home added to a Heritage Asset Register was “a stepping stone” towards getting it listed – meaning more planning controls.

‘Designed to make people think’

Inclusion of a building or place on the register does not place any additional legal requirements on owners.

But Magnus said he was adamant he did not want it added to Oxford city council’s list of important pieces of heritage.

He added: “My father always resisted giving any conclusive answer to the question what was the meaning of it. It was designed to make people think for themselves, and decide for themselves what is art.

“But it was anti-censorship in the form of planning laws specifically.”