Owner of nonprofit record label looks forward to 2025
As 2024 comes to a close, Manor Records owner Shaun Crowley is setting ambitious goals for his nonprofit record label in 2025.
As 2024 comes to a close, Manor Records owner Shaun Crowley is setting ambitious goals for his nonprofit record label in 2025.
"Two weeks before Christmas, I found my husband, Ted, lying on the ground of our brand-new home... unable to move."
The fashion designer is mom to daughters Cecilia and Josephine
The country icon shared a holiday snap, and some Christmas wishes, with fans on Instagram on Dec. 25
"Out of office."
This former Lightning forward is reportedly not against becoming a Maple Leaf.
"Cooking and cooking for holidays. Too exhausting. Yes, I like my food better. So do they. Let them cook it."
King Charles hosted the traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham in 2024, but the private home may not have enough bedrooms to accommodate all his relatives.
Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2024-25 TV season — starting off with ABC. Listed below is the average TOTAL AUDIENCE for each ABC series (including delayed Live+7 playback). Alongside that is the DEMO RATING (Adults 18-49) for each program, as well as …
The real MVPs of the internet.
Things are getting serious.
Home Alone director Chris Columbus has finally put an age-old argument to rest. In a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the filmmaker shared some behind-the-scenes stories of making the Christmas classic, including how he cast Macaulay Culkin, and finally answered the question anyone who’s seen Home Alone has been wondering for years: What did the McCallister parents do for a living to be able to afford that gigantic house in Chicago? “Back then, John [Hughes] and I
The NBA has long dominated Christmas, just as Thanksgiving has become synonymous with football, but viewers got the best of both worlds on Wednesday.
Princess William and Princess Kate's daughter greeted royal fans during Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham – see photos
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback celebrated a Christmas Day victory alongside tight end Travis Kelce
UK soap star Helen Worth was given an emotional send-off by the cast and crew of Coronation Street, a show she left on Christmas Day after 50 years. The actress took to X to send a video thanking fans for their support through the decades, and ITV also shared a video in which Worth was …
As we saw earlier in Wednesday's Christmas Day matchup between the Chiefs and Steelers, there are some celebrations that can draw penalties -- even under the NFL's relaxed celebration rules. But in Travis Kelce's case, he took the pen
"Being together for the holidays makes me so happy," Victoria captioned a family photo shared to Instagram
The Giudice girls made some bold style statements with their Christmas fits
This NHL insider predicts the Lightning to acquire this defenseman.
Prince William's "secret sister" Laura Lopes attended the royal Christmas this year.