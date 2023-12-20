Owner of popular Kansas City bars will open new place in an old Johnson County garage

Eric Flanagan saw success in 2021 when he opened a bar and deli, King G, in Kansas City’s East Crossroads.

He decided to keep the ball rolling last year and open another bar, Jim’s Alley Bar, next door. Now he’s gearing up for yet another business venture, a new concept in downtown Shawnee that will be slightly different from his other two.

More of a sports bar feel, he said, with high-tops and TVs.

Hank’s Garage and Grill at 5801 Nieman Road is slated to open in the summer in the old Shawnee Auto building.

“We’re gonna lean into the vintage auto garage feel a little bit,” he said. “We don’t want to get too kitschy with it.”

Hank’s bar will have six bay doors. Flanagan plans to convert a neighboring parking lot into a large canopy-covered patio with yard games and picnic tables. A converted storage container will provide additional space.

“There’s definitely gonna be a lot more of an outdoor feel to this concept,” he said.

Flanagan said the menu hasn’t been finalized, but he plans to serve casual fare, bar food like burgers, with a few “creative chef influence” twists.

Hank’s will join a burgeoning number of bars in downtown Shawnee. Sober-curious cocktail bar Wild Child opened nearby at 11022 Johnson Drive earlier this year, as did brewery Friction Beer Co. at 11018 Johnson Drive.

Both Wild Child and its sister bar, Drastic Measures, a James Beard Award finalist, have received national recognition.

“We really like where Shawnee is going,” Flanagan said. “We like the historic charm. It feels like you’re in a small village outside of KC.”