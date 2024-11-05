Owner of Rhode Island's 'Conjuring' House Arrested and Charged With DUI

The owner of the infamous Rhode Island home that helped inspire the film “The Conjuring” was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, local outlets reported, citing court records.

Bodycam footage released by the Burrillville Police Department shows police pulling over Jacqueline Nunez outside a home in Burrillville on October 28. After ordering Nunez out of the car, an officer can be heard asking her why she didn’t “pull over for the past five miles we’ve been following you around.”

Soon after, Nunez can be heard saying, “Why are there multiple officers pulling up behind me, because I had a couple of drinks?”

“Ma’am, you were all over the road,” an officer responded.

Nunez was charged with driving under the influence and engaging police in a high-speed pursuit, and multiple traffic violations, the Providence Journal reported. Credit: Burrillville Police Department via Storyful

Video Transcript

Shut the vehicle off, shut the vehicle off.

Driver shut the vehicle off.

725 driver turn the vehicle off the vehicle.

725 W and Lake driver shut the vehicle off trying to think out the phone.

Well, driver, he shows your hands, drop the car off, turn the car off, get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the car, now, get out, now get out now get out, get out of the car.

Ok?

It's all.

Yep.

Step back here.

Ok, back here and my is you guys see me following you but this is our time has why you're back.

Ok. Maybe you've been having alcohol tonight, any alcohol tonight.

We got a couple of drinks.

All right.

Do you have any weapons?

Don't move your hands?

Do you have any weapons on you?

We're gonna check in.

Make sure you don't.

Why didn't you stop for us?

You are no one.

It's Jacqueline, right?

You gonna do us for season, start movie on my own?

I I'm being detained right now.

You don't move jacket.

Where are you coming from?

Where are you coming from.

Do you have any?

I don't even know how to, I don't even know how to have a drink.

What were you at tonight?

It says money later.

Oh, it's your p, yeah, we're gonna do that.

Ok. Yeah.

There, there you go.

Ok. How much do you think you had to drink?

I had you have shirt on under this at all.

Yeah, I have, I had three drinks.

So, because I had three drinks, I'm being, why did you not pull over for the past five miles have been following you around?

Because I had no understanding why you were following there.

Ok.

So you wanted to pull over and then we could figure it out instead of pulling away as soon as I get out of the car.

Well, I just pulled over.

So why are you being so aggressive?

Why are you not stopping for an officer with their lights and sirens on?

I did.

So, yeah.

When did I pull it?

When did I originally activate my life?

When was that?

I'll tell you when it was, it was right hill at West Road.

What did you do?

As soon as I get out?

I start getting out of the car, you take off.

Well, you know what?

And I pulled over then.

What, what do you want to find?

I know.

You tell me nothing.

Ok.

Nothing.

So what do you have for bow?

You know, I'm a, I'm a Manhattan worker.

I have like, that's a crime, particularly a perfect Manhattan.

Seems like a particularly fine.

So you're not supposed to drink and drive, right?

So, I mean, drinking in Manhattan is fine.

You drink as many Manhattans as you want, you just can't drive, right.

Why is that funny?

Because why are there multiple CS pulling up behind me?

Because I had a couple of drinks, ma'am.

You're all over the world.

You almost the vehicle you were driving on the wrong side of the road wasn't let's just put her in the car a minute then we'll read the game.

We'll go through everything.

Jack and sip over here.

We usually like handcuffed people that have ac in Manhattan.

Well, you just let us on a motor vehicle chase so we wanted to handcuff you.

Ok. Make sure you didn't have any weapons look like that and just get in the car, take a seat, take a seat up here.

Yeah.

Ok, perfect.

Lift your feet up.

Alright, go ahead.

Take a seat.

Sure.

All right.

Yeah, I had a couple of drinks and now I'm handcuffed.

Yup.

Ok.

It sounds like you really need to find a lot more things to pay attention to.

How about the fact that people you almost hit driving down here?

You a booze, right?

You didn't stop what he wants to do?

All right, I'll be back with you.

Ok.