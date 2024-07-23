Owner of WNY's first legal cannabis dispensary reflects on first year of business
Aaron Van Camp, the owner of Dank 716, discussed his first year of business, the cannabis rollout, and the future of the industry in New York State.
Aaron Van Camp, the owner of Dank 716, discussed his first year of business, the cannabis rollout, and the future of the industry in New York State.
This doctor's golden rule? “You should be thinking about nothing when you're peeing."
This is the biggest purse in the history of the Open Championship.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, covered his face with his cap after shaking hands with his playing partners on the 18th green at the Oakland Hills North Course.
Jake Paul turned his attention squarely back to "Iron Mike" after defeating "Platinum Mike."
Every driver involved in the late crash was uninjured.
Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has revealed they have given Alphonso Davies an ultimatum, confirming they will let his contract expire if he chooses not to sign an extension this summer....
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesFC Barcelona currently houses some of Europe’s most elite young talents. Many of these promising youngsters have even come out of the club’s own youth academy....
Conor McGregor says Mike Perry is fired. Mike Perry says that's not possible.
PARIS (AP) — Australian beach volleyball player Taliqua Clancy got an unexpected surprise walking around the athletes' village at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Among the legions of other athletes from around the world, one figure stood out: French President Emmanuel Macron. “We got to see him which was cool. I was hanging around hoping to get a selfie, but I had to come here" for a news conference, she told reporters, laughing. She probably wouldn't have got close enough, anyway, because Macron'
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bronny James was a spectator on Saturday after the Los Angeles Lakers determined that they have seen all they need out of the NBA's most talked-about rookie.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The ball from the final out safely in Kevin Pillar's glove, teammate Jo Adell reminded the veteran center fielder he might just want to keep this one.
How do you go about replacing Mohamed Salah? That's a conundrum Liverpool have been juggling for the last couple of seasons now.Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, has been instrumental in ...
This time, Dunlap gets to cash the winner's check.
The Bryant ladies cheered on their favorite WNBA stars during the All-Star Game in Phoenix
The $1,750,000 purse is one of the smallest on tour.
TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dan Brown’s mates have been partying this week as the unheralded Englishman dared to challenge for the British Open title.
TROON, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele went from the most nerve-wracking putt of his career to the coolest walk toward an 18th green he ever imagined.
USA TODAY Sports provides the biggest question for all 32 teams as they report to training camp.
Bayern Munich are prepared to allow Alphonso Davies to leave the club as a free agent in 2025.Davies has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Bundesliga side and contract negotiations ...
The Western Conference champions continue to tweak their roster in hopes of returning to NBA Finals.