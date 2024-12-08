Owner's delight as historical boats move to Hull

HMS Pickle is a replica of the original which brought back news of Admiral Lord Nelson's death [Mal Nicholson]

Two boats, both steeped in history, have new homes in Hull Marina.

On Saturday, Spider T, a Humber super sloop that used to transport goods along the estuary, and HMS Pickle, a replica of the ship that brought back news of Admiral Lord Nelson's death from the Battle of Trafalgar, were moved to their new berths.

Owner Mal Nicholson has returned Spider T, which was launched from a shipyard on the south bank of the Humber in 1927, to its former glory.

Both vessels, which were previously berthed at Grimsby's Royal Dock, can now be seen in the refurbished heritage wharf.

The Spider T on her journey to her new home on Saturday [BBC]

The Spider T fell into disrepair but was rescued and repaired by Mr Nicholson who made her seaworthy again.

Mr Nicholson credited his wife for supporting him through the process, although he said he feared his clothes were "going to be thrown on the lawn" when he first bid for the vessel.

He also restored HMS Pickle, a replica of the ship that sailed from Hull to take part in the Battle of Trafalgar.

Mal Nicholson on board Spider T [BBC]

Mr Nicholson said he was delighted the two vessels have a permanent home.

He said: "We're always struggling because the finances are so strained to try and restore them, to maintain them, to insure them... all of the things that they need."

Mr Nicholson explained that now the vessels have a permanent berth, he could apply for grants to help with their maintenance costs.

Both vessels are part of the HMS Collection, a community interest company.

The aim is to make them available to the public, to tell the story of trading on the Humber and HMS Pickles' role in naval history.

