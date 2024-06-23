Owners of indie t-shirt shop fuming after PLT "stole" their Euro 2024 top designs

Owners of an independent t-shirt shop are fuming after PrettyLittleThing "stole" the designs for their bestselling Euro 2024 tops. Lydia Day and Callum Massey, both 25, designed a collection for the upcoming tournament. But they were baffled when they found nearly identical copies of two of their tops being sold on PLT. The shirts - with the phrases 'England here to play, I’m here to slay' and 'Teach me the offside rule' - cost just £10 which is half the price of Lydia and Callum's tops. They claim the font, the text size, and colour on the original designs are almost identical to the versions on the PLT website.