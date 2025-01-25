Oxford and Cambridge to move away from ‘traditional’ exams to boost results of minorities

Neil Johnston
·3 min read
An aerial view of All Souls College, University of Oxford
Universities are considering using ‘inclusive assessments’ to grade students - Getty

Top universities including Oxford and Cambridge have been given the green light to move away from “traditional” exams in a bid to boost the grades of minority groups and poorer students.

The elite British institutions could move towards more “inclusive assessments” such as open-book tests or take-home papers instead of in-person, unseen exams in an effort to close the grades gap.

However, the plans have been criticised for potentially “dumbing down” university courses for students.

The approach was unveiled under proposals, known as Access and Participation Plans, which universities must release each year as per their registration conditions to show how they are helping students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Under the proposals, the University of Oxford’s APP states it will “use a more diverse and inclusive range of assessments”, which would help to “improve the likelihood” of students from “lower socio-economic backgrounds” achieving better grades.

According to the University of Cambridge’s plan, “assessment practices” may be to blame for “awarding gaps” and it hoped to “improve outcomes” for Black-British and British-Bangladeshi students.

The document also references research by its own academics which describes traditional exams as “threats to self-worth”.

The Office for Students has now backed the plans, which are also being looked at by other Russell Group institutions.

It comes as universities face pressure to close the gap between the number of firsts and 2:1 degrees given to white, middle-class students compared with other groups.

A graduation ceremony at the University of Cambridge
Critics have questioned the proposals as they feel they could risk undermining academic integrity - iStock

Data from the OFS shows that there is an 11 per cent gap between advantaged and disadvantaged students when it comes to achieving at least a 2:1 and a 22 per cent gap between white and black students .

Some research has found that attainment gaps have been reduced when grades are not based on traditional assessments and tutors believe these disadvantages ethnic minorities, poorer students and those with mental health issues and disabilities.

However Tory MP Richard Holden, has said the new plans are a “knee-jerk” reaction and risk “dumbing down” university courses.

“This knee-jerk and patronising approach to dumbing down university education serves no one,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Children from every background can thrive in a highly rigorous academic environment.”

Sir John Hayes, a former education minister, said the changes were “deeply insulting to students from minority backgrounds” and warned they would “undermine the integrity of the assessment process.”

Other universities looking at making changes to exams include King’s College London, which plans to keep some traditional exams but also to make courses “fairer” and to “diversify assessment”.

A spokesman for the OFS said: “Through APPs, we encourage universities to consider whether their assessments are working properly for all students because we know that some students are more likely to attain lower grades than their peers, even when their prior academic performance is the same.

“Where there is evidence that current assessment models may not be fair, it is appropriate for universities to trial and evaluate changes in the way they grade students.’

He added that courses must still be “academically robust, credible, and a reliable reflection of students’ hard work.”

