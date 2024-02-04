Oxford Circus Tube push: Man arrested for attempted murder

A man was pushed onto the tracks on Saturday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was pushed on to the tracks of a busy central London Tube station.

Passengers on the platform helped the man, who was not injured, to safety before the train arrived at the station, British Transport Police said.

It happened at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday at Oxford Circus Station and detectives are appealing for witnesses.

A 25-year-old man is being questioned in police custody.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk