Oxford Exchange owners buy iconic Tampa sandwich shop and bakery Wright's Gourmet House
Caspers Company, a family-owned business known for hot spots such as Oxford Exchange, is adding another Tampa staple to its catalog of brands. Opened in 1963 by Marjorie and Pete Wright, Wright's Gourmet House is known for its array of sandwiches and desserts. The deli continued on under the management of Marjorie's grandson, Jeff Mount, but Mount is now passing the torch. As Mount heads for retirement, Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams of Caspers Company will take over the shop that has served Tampa for over 60 years.