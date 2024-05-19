Oxford pro-Palestinian activists stage ‘die-in’ to disrupt graduation ceremonies

Students and their families who were attending graduation ceremonies were forced to step over protesters - Adam Saxon

Pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to disrupt graduation ceremonies at Oxford University by blocking the entrances to the events as part of a “die-in”.

Around 30 students wearing mock blood-stained clothing lay down in front of the Bodleian Library and Sheldonian Theatre on Saturday in protest at the conflict and loss of life in Gaza.

Students and their families who were attending graduation ceremonies were forced to step over them as they made their way into the buildings.

One group outside the Bodleian accused the member of staff of “slamming the door on the heads of students protesting the university’s complicity in genocide”.

Another protest camp has also now been set up outside the Radcliffe Camera library with demonstrators insisting they will not move until the university meets a series of demands regarding Israel.

But Jewish students have complained that they are being intimidated on campus and have claimed anti-Semitic material is being distributed.

A statement released by the Oxford Action for Palestine said: “Our die-in outside the graduation ceremonies sent a clear message to the vice-chancellor [Irene] Tracey and administration.

“When nearly 50 students in blood-soaked academic dress blocked entry to the Sheldonian Theatre with guests and graduands having to climb over protesters to gain entry into the building, this university’s continued inaction and silence materialised in a public display of their avoidance.”

A Oxford University spokesman said: “We are aware of the ongoing demonstration by members of our university community. We respect our students and staff members’ right to freedom of expression in the form of peaceful protests.

“We ask everyone who is taking part to do so with respect, courtesy and empathy. Oxford University’s primary focus is the health and safety of the university community, and to ensure any impact on work, research and learning, including student exams, is minimised.

“As we have stressed in our student and staff communications, there is no place for intolerance at the University of Oxford.”