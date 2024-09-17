Oxford Street: Sadiq Khan to get new powers from Government to force through pedestrianisation plans

Sadiq Khan is set to be given new powers by the Government to enable him to force through the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street.

But this will put the mayor on a collision course with Westminster council, which remains opposed to making one of Europe’s most famous shopping streets traffic-free.

City Hall announced on Tuesday that Mr Khan had secured Government support to declare Oxford Street a “mayoral development area” – enabling him to establish a mayoral development corporation to effectively seize control of the street from the council.

Pedestrianising the street – starting with the section between Oxford Circus and Orchard Street, just west of Selfridges – is at the “heart of his plans”.

His vision is for a “traffic-free pedestrianised avenue” able to compete with Times Square in New York, the Champs-Elysees in Paris and Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

He wants the first changes in the next two years and for Oxford Street to “once again become the leading retail destination in the world”.

Mr Khan said: “Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector, but there’s no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade. Urgent action is needed to give the nation’s most famous high street a new lease of life.

“I am excited to be working with the new Government, and local retailers and businesses, on these plans - that will help to restore this famous part of the capital to its former glory. I want Oxford Street to once again become the leading retail destination in the world.”

Traffic would be banned from Oxford Street

Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, said: “Oxford Street is a world-renowned shopping destination and we want it to stay that way. By working with the mayor and local leaders, we can ensure it gets the boost it needs.

“This plan to revitalise Oxford Street will drive growth by creating new jobs, generating economic activity, and giving a much-needed boost to London’s night-time economy.”

Mr Khan first proposed pedestrianising the street in 2017 but the £43m plan collapsed a year later when the then Tory-run council withdrew its support.

Labour seized control of the council in 2022 but continued to oppose any pedestrianisation of the street due to longstanding opposition from residents.

Cars are already banned from much of Oxford Street but people living in Marylebone, Fitzrovia, Soho and Mayfair fear that diverting buses, taxis and delivery vehicles from Oxford Street will cause gridlock across the wider West End.

At present, Oxford Street belongs to Westminster council. It has plans for a £150m transformation of the wider area – including spending £89m on the street itself and a further £25m at Oxford Circus.

But the council’s proposals for Oxford Street are dependent on businesses that belong to the New West End Company, a business improvement district, paying half. Funds have yet to be secured.

Crucially, the council’s proposal involves “maintaining vehicular access on the street”.

Sadiq Khan wants Oxford Street to compete with Times Square in New York, the Champs-Elysees in Paris and Las Ramblas in Barcelona

Council chiefs believe they are gradually turning the fortunes of Oxford Street around, after one in five units were left empty post-pandemic and the street was hit by high-profile departures.

HMV has reopened, Ikea is occupying the former Top Shop store and Waterstones – which once had four bookshops on the street - is returning after eight years as part of a makeover of the flagship John Lewis department store.

The council has also claimed credit for reducing the number of US-style “candy stores” that are suspected of being fronts for money laundering.

Peter Ruis, executive director for John Lewis, which has been on Oxford Street since 1864, said: “We’re delighted to see the plans announced today to transform ‘the nation’s high street’ and look forward to welcoming even more visitors to London’s West End.”

But the timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows as it comes just two days before two council ward by-elections, following the election of two Westminster councillors, Tim Roca and Jessica Toale, to Parliament in the General Election.

As a result, Westminster’s Labour leader Adam Hug – who is understood to have been furious on learning of the mayor’s plans only last week - felt unable to comment directly.

The council said its scheme would keep traffic away from residential areas while maintaining direct bus access to and along Oxford Street.

It said this was “important to many shoppers and workers, including particularly the disabled, elderly, families and those on low incomes”.

Council chief executive Stuart Love said: “Westminster City Council has spent the last two years working closely with businesses and resident groups to develop detailed proposals to redesign and improve Oxford Street.

“These plans are shovel ready, have had the support of retailers and the local community and were intended to deliver significant economic growth whilst also securing a successful future for our thriving neighbourhoods in the West End.

“The latest pedestrianisation proposal from the Mayor of London was only shared with us last Thursday.

“It will be important to receive further details about what is planned, including how long it could take to be delivered and how the concerns of local residents and users of the street will be addressed.

“We will want to know how they will benefit from any proposals, particularly given the practical challenges pedestrianisation may have for the wider area. As a custodian of the West End, our role will be to ensure that local voices are heard loud and clear.

“The promise of additional funding for the area is welcome as we are all committed to a successful Oxford Street and thriving wider West End. The council intends to work constructively with the Mayor and the Government to ensure the best outcomes for local communities, businesses and London.”

The idea of pedestrianising Oxford Street was first suggested in 2004 by the then Lib-Dem London mayoral candidate Simon Hughes.

Mr Khan’s 2017 plans aimed to help Oxford Street’s retailers compete with the growth in online sales and the popularity of indoor shopping malls, such as the capital’s two Westfield shopping centres.

The need to protect against terrorism, in the wake of the 2017 Westminster and London Bridge attacks, was also a factor, with the mayor keen to “design out” the risk posed by “hostile vehicles”.

There was also the belief that extra space would be needed for the increase in visitors expected to result from the opening of the Elizabeth line in May 2022.

Before the pandemic, about 200 million people visited the area each year.

Dee Corsi, chief executive of New West End Company, said: “Given the history of past schemes, it is essential that we move swiftly to deliver this project.

“We welcome the creation of the mayoral development corporation for Oxford Street. Of course, the devil will be in the detail.”

Tim Barnes, who was the Tory parliamentary candidate for the Cities of London and Westminster, said: “If they’re going to resuscitate the 2018 plan, that Frankenstein’s monster of a proposal, by shooting electricity through it to bring it back from the dead, I can see no reason to think they will be more successful in 2024 than they were six years ago.”

Barbara Stoll, director of the Clean Cities Campaign, said: “Cities worldwide have shown that pedestrianisation increases foot traffic, boosts sales, and reduces retail vacancies. This move will reinvigorate central London.”

There are already two mayoral development corporations in London – the London Legacy Development Corporation, which oversees the former Olympic park, and the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation, which oversees the land beside the new HS2 station.