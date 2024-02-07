Oxford University chancellor to retire after two decades

The chancellor of Oxford University has announced his retirement after two decades in the role.

Lord Patten will step down at the end of the current academic year and said the university had been a "hugely important" part of his life.

He is only the fourth person to hold the role in the last 90 years, and has held the position since March 2003.

The university confirmed the process for the election of a new chancellor will be announced "in due course".

Lord Patten previously served as the 28th and final British governor of Hong Kong.

He said: "I think it is true to say that Oxford as a whole made me, not just because of the three happy years I spent there as a student, but because of what Oxford has continued to mean to me over the years right up to the present day."

He was elected as chancellor following the death of Roy Jenkins, and becomes the first to not die in office since before the Duke of Wellington in the 19th Century.

Professor Irene Tracey, vice-chancellor of the university, praised Lord Patten for "tirelessly championing Oxford at home and abroad", adding that his "incomparable dedication" would be "sorely missed".

Although the role is predominantly ceremonial, Lord Patten's time has not been without controversy.

He came under fire for his stance on the Oriel College statue of controversial 19th Century imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

Lord Patten told the BBC in 2016 that if Oxford students did not demonstrate a "generosity of spirit" towards history and respect for the principle of free speech "they should think about being educated elsewhere".

